Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sculptures, artifacts returned to Peru in LA ceremony

Apr 21, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States on Friday returned several Peruvian antiquities, including the intricate knotwork artifacts known as khipus, in a ceremony at the Los Angeles consulate.

The brief event came amid a push in recent years to have museums, universities and governments worldwide return cultural pieces to their home countries and tribal nations. Indigenous and African communities, in particular, have pressed institutions to reckon with their colonialist pasts and repatriate stolen or looted antiquities.

The items returned to the Peruvian consul general included two khipus, intricately knotted and colored sets of cords that experts believe were used by the Incas to count and keep records.

The repatriated khipus were turned over to federal investigators two years ago by a private art gallery. They may have been donated to the gallery or abandoned there sometime between 2005 and 2012, authorities said.

Also repatriated were several sculptures that Los Angeles-based agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had seized in a since-closed investigation dating back 15 years.

The FBI last year repatriated several Peruvian artifacts that had been voluntarily surrendered to federal agents. Those antiquities included historical documents and a 17th century painting stolen from a Peruvian church in 1992. They also included a painting stolen from a different church in 2002 that was hand-carried into the United States by an art dealer, sold to an art gallerist in Santa Fe and later sold in 2016 to a buyer in California.

In 2021, the San Francisco Asian Art Museum returned two hand-carved religious artifacts — sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries — to the Thai government. The antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — about 50 years ago and donated to the city of San Francisco, which owns the art museum.

__

Associated Press writer Franklin Briceño in Lima, Peru, contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif...

Associated Press

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overwhelming majority of people in the U.S. say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change. But even as people across the country join Saturday to tend to the planet in recognition of Earth Day, the poll shows […]

24 hours ago

Water surrounds the coast of Cabo da Roca near Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Glimpses of a changing Earth, as seen from above

Charred, drained or swamped, built up, dug out or taken apart, blue or green or turned to dust: this is the Earth as seen from above. As the world commemorates Earth Day on Saturday, the footprints of human activity are visible across the planet’s surface. The relationship between people and the natural world will have […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration lea...

Associated Press

New wave of GOP candidates to challenge Trump, DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — The opening phase of the Ron DeSantis ‘ escalating collision. But a new wave of GOP White House hopefuls will begin entering the race as soon as next week following a months’-long lull. They include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will formally launch his campaign Wednesday. Former Vice President Tim […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Roberto Salazar II, 26, of San Diego was sentenced for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Committee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Financia...

Associated Press

Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a Houston man Friday for allegedly calling the office of California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters several times last year and leaving threatening voice mails, including saying he intended to “cut your throat.” Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, was charged in the indictment with four counts of […]

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sculptures, artifacts returned to Peru in LA ceremony