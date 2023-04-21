Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tennessee Legislature nears end; gun reform reconvene likely

Apr 21, 2023, 4:04 PM

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, right, attends a legisl...

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, right, attends a legislative session of the Senate at the state Capitol, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature appeared poised to finish their annual session on Friday without taking action on a deadly school shooting.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he expects the governor will reconvene lawmakers for a gun policy-related special session. It’s unclear when or what kind of changes would be considered.

“I think we owe it to Tennesseans to actually have conversations with all sides of the public conversation before we ever get to proposed legislation,” Sexton said at a committee meeting Friday.

Republican lawmakers instead squared their focus on putting final touches on bills that range from restrictions on Nashville’s local powers, to an expansion of school vouchers, to more laws targeting the transgender community. They did not bring up a vote on Gov. Bill Lee’s “temporary mental health order of protection” proposal, which aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons has said he appreciates the governor’s proposal but called the reform plan “watered down.”

The shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville killed three 9-year-olds and three adults on March 27. Two young Black Democratic representatives were later been reinstated.

Although not required to finish the legislative session by Friday, GOP lawmakers moved quickly to conclude amid sustained public pressure for more restrictions on firearms, as well as heightened scrutiny after expelling the lawmakers, which gave the pair a national spotlight amid the country’s heated debate over gun rights.

The expulsions drew renewed criticism this week when it was revealed that an ethics panel found in late March that a Republican lawmaker, Scotty Campbell, violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Heremained in office and voted to expel the two lawmakers.

Campbell resigned Thursday, hours after WTVF-TV asked him about the ethics finding. He told the Nashville TV station it was about “consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property” and that he would record any possible future conversations with interns.

The Tomahawk newspaper on Thursday quoted Campbell apologizing “to my family, my friends, and those who misunderstood my intentions.”

Amid the ongoing tumult, Republicans finalized their agenda items that included legislation targeting Nashville after its metro council rejected a push for the city to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

One bill would gut Nashville’s voter-approved Community Oversight Board of the local police department. The measure replaces such boards with review committees that have no power to investigate misconduct allegations.

Another bill would shift the locally selected board of Nashville’s airport to state political appointees. A third would let state officials pick six of the 13 members on a board that oversees Nashville’s professional sports facilities. A law this year to cut the city council from 40 to 20 seats has already been temporarily blocked. Opponents of the other legislation suggested it likely faces costly litigation as well.

“This war on Nashville is going to be hurtful to all of us,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat.

Republicans also finished a bill that would protect teachers who don’t want to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. A different bill would define male and female in state law and base people’s legal gender identities on their gender assigned at birth, preventing transgender people from changing their driver’s licenses or birth certificates.

A legislative fiscal review found Tennessee risks losing about $2 billion in funding from Washington under those bills due to conflicts with federal rules.

A court already blocked a new law that restricts where certain drag shows can take place. A ban that passed this year on gender-affirming care for minors is facing a lawsuit.

Legislators also worked out how to expand Tennessee’s low-income school voucher program, choosing to add Hamilton County, which includes Chattanooga. The program is currently available in Nashville and Memphis.

United States News

Associated Press

Sculptures, artifacts returned to Peru in LA ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States on Friday returned several Peruvian antiquities, including the intricate knotwork artifacts known as khipus, in a ceremony at the Los Angeles consulate. The brief event came amid a push in recent years to have museums, universities and governments worldwide return cultural pieces to their home countries and tribal […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Roberto Salazar II, 26, of San Diego was sentenced for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Committee Chairman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Financia...

Associated Press

Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a Houston man Friday for allegedly calling the office of California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters several times last year and leaving threatening voice mails, including saying he intended to “cut your throat.” Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, was charged in the indictment with four counts of […]

19 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation that could set the stage for more involvement by Native American tribes that depend on the river. The Rio Grande Compact Commission voted unanimously Friday during its annual meeting in Santa […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Mo...

Associated Press

Alabama education director ousted over ‘woke’ training book

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced she replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book, written by a nationally recognized education group, that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts” because of language about inclusion and structural racism. Barbara Cooper was forced […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain

ATLANTA (AP) — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister said. Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams, appears to […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Tennessee Legislature nears end; gun reform reconvene likely