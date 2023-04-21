Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience

Apr 21, 2023, 3:37 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21,...

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Miami. Harris traveled to Miami on Friday to announce funding for climate change resiliency projects across the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state.

Harris outlined the funding plan during an appearance at the University of Miami, where she also toured a lab immersed in coral restoration work and a hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5-strength winds of more than 157 mph (253 kph).

Harris, who appeared in March at a Miami Beach climate summit, said the projects, which are spread across 30 states, are an example of how climate investments boost job creation and manufacturing while tackling a major environmental issue.

“When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy,” Harris said in a tweet during her Miami visit.

The funding is part of what the Biden administration calls its Climate-Ready Coasts initiative. Of the $562 million total, about $477 million is to help towns and cities respond better to extreme weather events, restore wildlife coastal habitats and focus more attention on assistance for underserved communities in tackling climate and storm threats, according to a White House news release.

Florida would get about $78 million for projects ranging from oyster habitat restoration in Pensacola Bay to flood protection in Jacksonville to removal of 200,000 tires from Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico that were submerged decades ago as artificial reefs.

Harris toured the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Sciences — location of the hurricane simulator — where researchers have been studying the slowing down of ocean currents, building aquaculture to replenish and protect fisheries and examining how to repopulate dying coral reefs.

The vice president’s visit comes as Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs have been recovering from an April 12 deluge that dumped up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain, flooding homes and businesses while forcing the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and disrupting gas distribution operations at Port Everglades that led to vehicle fuel shortages for days afterwards across the southern part of Florida.

Climate scientists say these once-rare extreme rain events will occur more frequently as temperatures warm, made worse in coastal regions such as Florida due to sea level rise.

“These heavy rainfall events coupled with sea level rise on the Florida coast need to serve as significant ‘wake up calls’ for the residents of South Florida about the severe risks that climate change poses to them,” said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado.

Harris’ quick trip to Miami came the same day as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice. The goal is to ensure that poverty, race and ethnic status do not lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm.

United States News

Associated Press

3rd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A third former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court As with the second athlete to sue earlier this year, the plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Rescued alligator that was recovering at NYC zoo has died

NEW YORK (AP) — An abandoned and emaciated alligator that was found in a New York City lake and sent to the Bronx Zoo for recovery has died in a “tragic case of animal abuse,” zoo officials said. The zoo provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support for the debilitated gator, but she succumbed to […]

16 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, several locomotives and rail cars burn after a ...

Associated Press

Maine takes railroad to task over cleanup after derailment

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is taking Canadian Pacific Kansas City to task over the cleanup following a freight train derailment and fire. Commissioner Melanie Loyzim sent a letter Thursday telling the railroad that its good faith efforts have failed to meet the agency’s expectations with regards […]

16 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address at the start of her second term, Monday, Jan. 9...

Associated Press

Kansas governor nixes abortion, anti-diversity budget items

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed anti-diversity and anti-abortion provisions in Kansas’ next state budget Friday, intensifying a conflict with the Republican-controlled Legislature over culture war issues that could see her scotch a dozen or more conservative initiatives. The governor has the power to excise individual budget items and used it to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Family, feds reach $5M settlement of Park Police shooting

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The family of a northern Virginia man fatally shot by U.S. Park Police officers has reached a $5 million settlement in its civil lawsuit against the government. Two officers shot 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean in November 2017 after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the […]

16 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Paul Mescal, left, and Melissa Barrera in a sce...

Associated Press

Q&A: Benjamin Millepied on directing a reimagined ‘Carmen’

When Benjamin Millepied was a teenager starting dance training in New York, he and fellow students got into ballet performances for free, but opera was another story: They had to be creative. They’d sneak into the Metropolitan Opera House during intermission, or talk their way backstage, relying on a sympathetic usher for seats. “We did […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience