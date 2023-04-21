Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO

Apr 21, 2023, 2:14 PM

FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 30,...

FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees just days after new CEO David Risher began steering the ride-hailing service with a eye of driving down costs to help bring its fares more in line with its biggest rival, Uber.

Risher, a former Amazon executive, informed Lyft’s workforce of more than 4,000 employees in an email posted online Friday that a “significant” number of them will lose their jobs. It came at end of his first week as Lyft’s CEO.

The note didn’t specify how many people would be jettisoned, but The Wall Street Journal reported that at least 1,200 employees will be laid off. The report cited unidentified people familiar with the cost-cutting plans.

San Francisco-based Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Risher, who had been a Lyft board member before being recruited to replace co-founder Logan Green, cited expense control as one of his top priorities during a interview with The Associated Press shortly after his hiring was announced. By ensuring Lyft is “super efficient,” Risher said the company would be in a better position to lower its fares to lure back passengers who had shifted to using Uber more frequently because that service was offering lower prices for the same trips.

It was a theme Risher emphasized again in his Friday email explaining why he decided to slash the payroll, which doesn’t include Lyft’s drivers — a group that is classified as independent contractors.

“We need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth,” Risher wrote.

Lyft intends to start notifying employees who will be laid off on Thursday when the company plans to close its offices.

It will mark the second round of recent job cuts for Lyft after shedding 700 workers last year.

Recurring waves of layoffs are emerging as a new phenomenon in the tech industry, reversing more than a decade of mostly unbridled growth.

Both e-commerce giant Amazon have gone through two rounds of major layoffs during the past year, largely because the pandemic fueled booming demand for digital services and products that resulted in hiring sprees that they and other tech companies began to regret as the COVID-19 threat waned and growth tapered off.

The pandemic initially walloped Lyft by drying up demand for ride-hailing services, a blow Uber was able to soften through an aggressive expansion in food delivery. That gave people a reason to continue using Uber’s app even when they were stuck at home while Lyft fell out of favor.

During the past year, it has become even clearer that consumers fell out of the Lyft habit as Uber’s ridership bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and Lyft’s losses mounted. Those struggles have caused Lyft’s stock price to plunge 69% during the past year, prompting the decision to bring in a new CEO to shake things up.

Lyft’s shares surged 6% after news of its cost-cutting plans came out to close Friday at $10.44.

United States News

Associated Press

8 years later, Florida man charged in Alabama cold case

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday they’ve arrested a man accused of murder, eight years after the victim was reported missing from a Florida city. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said Decody Herring, 32, was charged with the murder of Devin Kennedy of Pensacola, Florida. Kennedy was 22 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury awards $96M in crash that killed baseball star and dad

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded nearly $100 million to the family of a New Jersey man and his son who were killed in a Detroit-area crash while traveling to a funeral in 2018, an attorney said Friday. Zach Attianese, 20, was a star pitcher in high school in Matawan, New Jersey, and was transferring […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Biologist Paul Rudell pulls a derelict crab pot aboard, June 12, 2014, in Port Townsend, Was...

Associated Press

New federal program targets abandoned crab, lobster traps

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is launching a new program to combat the scourge of abandoned crab and lobster traps, which can dilute harvests and kill other fish in coastal waters from Maine to Alaska. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science to anchor […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado says it won’t enforce ‘abortion reversal’ ban

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is promising not to enforce its new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions until state regulators go through a process to determine if they should be allowed. The move came in response to a lawsuit filed by a Catholic clinic challenging the ban when it was signed into law […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has stopped next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate who has long said he’s innocent so there can be more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence. Ivan Cantu had been condemned for the […]

14 hours ago

Opponents and supporters gather outside the Senate chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol, Friday, ...

Associated Press

Minn. Senate protects gender-affirming care, abortion rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate waded into the culture wars Friday with bills on its agenda to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. All three bills Democrats hold just a one-seat majority in […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO