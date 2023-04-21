Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Oklahoma homicide suspect arrested after chase in northeastern Arizona

Apr 21, 2023, 12:11 PM

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX – Two Arizona law enforcement agencies teamed up earlier this week to apprehend a fugitive wanted for homicide in Oklahoma.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety learned Monday afternoon that Tawann Richardson, 23, was thought to be traveling west on Interstate 40 in a black Toyota Camry.

Troopers in Holbrook spotted the car around 3:40 p.m. and tried to stop it, but the car kept going, DPS said.

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped with the pursuit and used tire deflation devices on the car, which lost control and stopped in the median near milepost 271.

Troopers took Richardson and a woman traveling with him into custody.

He was booked into Navajo County Jail on two warrants – the homicide case in Oklahoma and felony parole violation in Texas – and for felony flight from law enforcement, DPS said.

According to The Lawton Constitution, an Oklahoma newspaper, Richardson, aka “Pooh Butt,” is accused of shooting and killing Clayton Stephens the morning of April 9.

Richardson allegedly shot Stephens because he was threatening to expose they were in a sexual relationship, according to the newspaper.

