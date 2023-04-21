Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge

Apr 21, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:50 pm

This photo provided by Angelique Feliciano shows firefighters and police responding after a crash i...

This photo provided by Angelique Feliciano shows firefighters and police responding after a crash involving a fuel truck and a car sparked a fire on the Gold Star Bridge between New London and Groton, Conn., on Friday, April 21, 2023. The crash closed Interstate 95 in both directions during the blaze. (Angelique Feliciano via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Angelique Feliciano via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A crash involving a fuel delivery truck and a car sparked a fire on a major Connecticut highway bridge Friday, with flames spreading to land on one side and officials closing Interstate 95 in both directions during the blaze. Officials said the truck driver died and other people were injured.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge carrying the highway over the Thames River between New London and Groton. The Gold Star actually comprises two steel truss bridges, one for southbound traffic and the other for northbound. The northbound side has since reopened.

Gov. Ned Lamont and other officials said at an afternoon news conference that the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons (8,340 liters) of home heating oil, and some of it went into the river. State environmental crews worked to contain the spill.

“This was a tragic accident at 11:15 this morning,” Lamont said. “It looks like a passenger vehicle tire blew out, creating an incident” with the truck, which tipped over, he said. “Billowing smoke, incredible flames, pouring right down through the pipes, spilling out into the Thames River.”

Videos from the scene showed flames burning and smoke rising from a lengthy section of the bridge and spreading to land on the Groton side. City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said flaming debris fell from the bridge and caused brush fires below, but no one on the ground there was injured. He also said no buildings caught on fire, conflicting with early reports by state police.

After the fire was out, videos showed a portion of the protective fence on the side of the bridge completely melted and burns on the road.

New London’s mayor and fire chief told news outlets that the truck driver died in the crash and other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Lamont said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash caused major traffic backups and threatened long-term disruptions on the busy stretch of Interstate 95, the main north-south artery on the East Coast. The closest bridge over the Thames River is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) to the north, creating a long detour.

The state transportation commissioner, Garrett Eucalitto, said it was not immediately clear when the southbound bridge would reopen. He said about 60,000 vehicles a day travel over the spans.

“It’s going to require us to do an extensive look at the steel structure to see when it will be safe to open it,” he said.

Eucalitto added that state Department of Transportation officials were considering whether converting the northbound bridge into two directions was feasible.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge, Connecticut’s largest passenger and truck bridge at 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) in length, has been undergoing a major overhaul. In January, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited New London to announce that $158 million from a new federal infrastructure law was being awarded to accelerate repairs on the northbound span.

Seth Bottone, 48, was leaving work to head home from Groton as he does every day, when he saw the smoke and flames engulfing the bridge. Bottone snapped a video of the flames and was audibly in shock.

“I saw the smoke from a distance, thought it was something from underneath,” he said. “As I got closer, I was like, ‘oh my goodness.’”

Bottone said police then directed traffic to turn around and head northbound.

Angelique Feliciano, 40, had accidentally taken a wrong turn and ended up on the bridge as the fire trucks arrived. Feliciano said she has seen numerous accidents in Groton but nothing like the incident Friday.

“The highway looked like it was on fire itself,” she said. “It was scary. I wanted to get off the bridge as soon as possible.”

The U.S. Naval Submarine Base New London is a short distance north of the bridge, and the submarines stationed there have to travel under the Gold Star to reach the ocean.

Nina Basantes, a spokeswoman for the Navy, said the fire was not impacting operations at the submarine base. The Navy sent three fire trucks and a team of firefighters to the site to help with mutual aid.

___

Associated Press writers Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Pat Eaton-Robb in Columbia, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Jury awards $96M in crash that killed baseball star and dad

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded nearly $100 million to the family of a New Jersey man and his son who were killed in a Detroit-area crash while traveling to a funeral in 2018, an attorney said Friday. Zach Attianese, 20, was a star pitcher in high school in Matawan, New Jersey, and was transferring […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Biologist Paul Rudell pulls a derelict crab pot aboard, June 12, 2014, in Port Townsend, Was...

Associated Press

New federal program targets abandoned crab, lobster traps

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is launching a new program to combat the scourge of abandoned crab and lobster traps, which can dilute harvests and kill other fish in coastal waters from Maine to Alaska. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science to anchor […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado says it won’t enforce ‘abortion reversal’ ban

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is promising not to enforce its new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions until state regulators go through a process to determine if they should be allowed. The move came in response to a lawsuit filed by a Catholic clinic challenging the ban when it was signed into law […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has stopped next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate who has long said he’s innocent so there can be more time to review his claims that he was convicted more than 20 years ago with false testimony and questionable evidence. Ivan Cantu had been condemned for the […]

14 hours ago

Opponents and supporters gather outside the Senate chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol, Friday, ...

Associated Press

Minn. Senate protects gender-affirming care, abortion rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate waded into the culture wars Friday with bills on its agenda to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. All three bills Democrats hold just a one-seat majority in […]

14 hours ago

Law enforcement personnel and emergency responders gather at the intersection of East 30th Street a...

Associated Press

Man who shot Indianapolis officers was ex-con for gun crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The man who shot and wounded two Indianapolis police officers before being killed in a gunbattle with members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was identified Friday as an ex-convict with three weapons convictions. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the man killed in Thursday’s shooting was 46-year-old Daniel Yefter Ghebrehiwet. […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge