Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe

Apr 21, 2023, 9:53 AM

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich., Jun...

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich., June 26, 2017, at the first open meeting of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Board. Federal authorities said Thursday, April 6, 2023, that Johnson, the former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board, accepted more than $100,000 in bribes and has agreed to plead guilty. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A businessman pleaded guilty Friday to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits before the panel was disbanded in 2019.

John Dalaly appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids, two weeks after his plea deal was announced.

Dalaly said he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson, including two private flights to Canada.

Johnson, 70, was chairman of the marijuana board for two years. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

Dalaly said Johnson had recommended that he hire Johnson’s wife as a consultant to help with his application.

Johnson, a Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty next Tuesday. He was a powerful lawmaker years ago, serving as House speaker from 2001 through 2004.

Two lobbyists are also due in court next week. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson. All four men are cooperating with investigators, which could help them at sentencing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

United States News

Associated Press

Iowa may limit gender identity, sexual orientation teachings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers have passed a sweeping education bill limiting instruction on removing books depicting sex acts. The Senate approved the bill Wednesday night and the House passed it Thursday, the Des Moines Register reported. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature. “Parents are the ultimate decisionmakers […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard waived extradition during a brief court appearance Friday morning in Florida. Robert Louis Singletary, 24, was arrested Thursday in the Tampa area by […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, poses with French President Emmanuel Macron du...

Associated Press

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Women are monsters, victims and heroes in ‘Evil Dead Rise’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Lee Cronin set out to iconic horror series while still giving winks and nods throughout to his source material. “I didn’t want to reboot a reboot or reboot something from before. So, I needed to find a new world, new characters,” he said. After meeting original 1981 “Evil Dead,” […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Early morning fire engulfs southern Idaho high school

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in southern Idaho on Friday. The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The Pocatello School District […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bullets sprayed out from a speeding car in Connecticut’s capital, killing an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounding three other people who have have rap sheets that include gun crimes, authorities said Friday. The suspects in the drive-by shooting appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk on a […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe