PHOENIX — El Mirage residents later this year will vote on a $41.5 million bond measure that would expand the city’s public safety presence.

The City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution setting a Nov. 7 special election on adding a fire station, expanding its police station and updating some city facilities.

If passed, residents will see an increase in property tax rates based on property values and the amount of bonds issued.

El Mirage wants to allocate $18.5 million to build a 17,000-square-foot fire station in the south side of the city.

Another $3 million would go toward a 5,000-square-foot expansion of its police station.

Other funding would go toward an 18,000-square-foot city court facility that would be housed next to the new fire station ($14 million) and an 8,500-square-foot City Hall expansion ($6 million).

The city will mail out an informational pamphlet to voters, who will be able to have their arguments for and against the measure in the text if submitted by July 20.

El Mirage will also host public meetings on the bond measure in the coming months.

More information can be found online.

