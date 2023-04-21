Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect crashes during police pursuit, blocking West Valley highway

Apr 21, 2023, 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

police crime scene tape...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A homicide suspect fled after a police pursuit in the West Valley ended with a traffic-blocking crash Friday morning, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed near 108th Avenue in Sun City after the crash before 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway reopened by 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

Phoenix police were searching for the suspect in Wickenburg on Thursday night, according to the Wickenburg Police Department.

Wickenburg police saw the suspect’s vehicle heading toward the Valley on Friday morning and tried to stop it. They contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Surprise Police Department, who joined the pursuit.

The vehicle crashed and the suspect fled into a neighborhood, Wickenburg police said.

RELATED STORIES

The vehicle appears to have stopped after crashing through a block fence at 101st Avenue, according to TV news footage.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot bank robbery suspect after he fires at helicopter tracking him

Police in Phoenix shot and seriously wounded a bank robbery suspect who fired a rifle at officers in a helicopter during a chase Thursday.

9 hours ago

Dr. Kelli Ward, left, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, talks with a supporter of President Do...

Associated Press

Arizona GOP loses bid to undo $18K in fees over 2020 election lawsuit

An appeals court has rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers to undo $18,000 in attorneys’ fees that they were ordered to pay for bringing one of the party’s failed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state.

9 hours ago

(Rendering of Novus Innovation Corridor by Novus)...

Luke Forstner

New Tempe development looks to transform lakefront area

Overlooking Tempe Town Lake, adjacent to the Arizona State University campus, a massive mixed-use development called the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking shape.

9 hours ago

(Photo by Getty Images)...

Taylor Tasler

Arizona Legislature prepared to override Hobbs’ veto on home-cooked foods bill

A recent veto from Gov. Katie Hobbs has Democrats and Republicans in the Arizona Legislature preparing to override the decision.

9 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

I-10 Broadway Improvement project, other Valley freeway closures to hinder traffic

Valley drivers should be on the lookout for multiple freeway closures this weekend, including for work on the Broadway Curve project.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 21-23

Residents and visitors can Celebrate Earth Day, Dinosaurs in the Desert or go for an urban wine walk in the Valley this weekend.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Suspect crashes during police pursuit, blocking West Valley highway