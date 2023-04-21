Suspect crashes during police pursuit, blocking West Valley highway

PHOENIX — A homicide suspect fled after a police pursuit in the West Valley ended with a traffic-blocking crash Friday morning, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed near 108th Avenue in Sun City after the crash before 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway reopened by 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

Phoenix police were searching for the suspect in Wickenburg on Thursday night, according to the Wickenburg Police Department.

Wickenburg police saw the suspect’s vehicle heading toward the Valley on Friday morning and tried to stop it. They contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Surprise Police Department, who joined the pursuit.

*CLOSURE* US 60 eastbound is CLOSED in Sun City. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 147 near 108th Ave. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/2zwEnUVv90 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2023

The vehicle crashed and the suspect fled into a neighborhood, Wickenburg police said.

The vehicle appears to have stopped after crashing through a block fence at 101st Avenue, according to TV news footage.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

