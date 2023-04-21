Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon secures 3-year supply of abortion-inducing medication

Apr 20, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said Thursday she has directed the state to obtain a supply of the most commonly used abortion medication in the U.S. amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to it.

The Democratic governor said regardless of the court’s decision about mifepristone’s availability, patients in Oregon will have access to it for years.

“I will make sure that patients are able to access the medication they need and providers are able to provide that medication without unnecessary, politically-motivated interference and intimidation,” Kotek said in a statement.

According to Kotek’s office, the state is partnering with Oregon Health & Science University to obtain 22,500 doses of mifepristone. The state joins Washington, California, New York and Massachusetts in buying bulk amounts of abortion medication in recent weeks.

Maryland’s governor announced Friday that his state was doing the same, while New Jersey’s governor has said he’s considering doing so.

Mifepristone was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration over two decades ago and has been used by more than 5 million women to end their pregnancies, the Justice Department said. Research shows that medication-induced abortions are safe and effective and that complications afterward, such as infection, are rare.

The lawsuit over mifepristone was filed in Texas last year by conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, representing the pill’s opponents, who say the FDA’s approval of mifepristone was flawed. The Supreme Court is currently considering whether to allow restrictions on the drug to take effect while the legal challenge continues.

The conservative group filed the lawsuit after last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade took away the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

A federal judge in Washington state, meanwhile, has ordered the FDA to preserve access to mifepristone under the current rules in 17 Democratic-led states including Oregon and the District of Columbia that filed a separate lawsuit.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said the rulings conflict and create an untenable situation for the FDA.

United States News

In this undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department is Jacob Borge. Police in Hawaii h...

Associated Press

Argument at large Hawaii cockfight led to deadly shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — A shooting that killed two people and wounded three others in Hawaii began with an argument at a cockfight attended by 100 to 200 people, according to court documents. Probable cause papers detailing one of the most serious shootings in state history were made public Thursday after an initial court appearance for […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

California driver accused of intentionally mowing down teens

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of California high school students, killing one and injuring three others, was charged Thursday with murder and other counts in a series of alleged crimes earlier this week. Austin Eis, 24, of Camarillo, appeared in a Ventura County courtroom but […]

22 hours ago

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

MyPillow founder ordered to pay $5M in election data dispute

An arbitration panel has ordered MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to pay $5 million to a software engineer for breach of contract in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Slain Vegas shooting victims’ kin to split shooter’s estate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Families of people killed in the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017 will receive shares of almost all the $1.4 million estate of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and killed himself before police reached him, according to a probate case that ended Thursday […]

22 hours ago

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay

Many of Twitter’s high-profile users are losing the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

California to meet 100% of water requests thanks to storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will provide 100% of the water requested by cities and farms for the first time in years thanks to winter storms that filled reservoirs and runoff from a record snowpack, regulators announced Thursday. The State Water Project will provide full allocations to 29 water agencies supplying about 27 million customers […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Oregon secures 3-year supply of abortion-inducing medication