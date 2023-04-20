Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was hospitalized after they were involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 3:50 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

There was no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

