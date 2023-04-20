ARIZONA NEWS
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Phoenix
Apr 20, 2023, 4:16 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A suspect was hospitalized after they were involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix, authorities said.
The shooting happened near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 3:50 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
There was no additional information available at this time.
This is a developing story.
