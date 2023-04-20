Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle

Apr 20, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a Thursday gun battle that left the suspect dead are expected to survive, a deputy chief said.

The shooting involved officers who were members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, a joint effort among central Indiana police agencies charged with identifying and removing illegal weapons from the community, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news briefing.

Following a brief pursuit around 12:40 p.m., the officers were shot by a 46-year-old suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle who also “riddled” a police patrol vehicle with bullets, Bailey said. They were among four officers who shot at the suspect, he said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital by other officers, were listed in stable condition and were expected to recover, Bailey said.

Their names and that of the suspect were not immediately released.

“We are fed up. The community should be fed up with it. We have two officers who are lucky to be alive today,” Bailey said, his voice rising in anger.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle fled but was apprehended for questioning, he said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he has asked U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers for the assistance of the Justice Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in investigating the shooting and recent similar shootings.

United States News

Juan Rayford, second from right, and Dupree Glass, far left, sit with their attorneys Eric Dubin, s...

Associated Press

2 men wrongly convicted in California are declared innocent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of attempted murder were declared innocent Thursday by a California judge. Under a new law, the state is required to pay them each $140 for every day they spent behind bars, or about $900,000. The verdicts for Dupree […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A small boat travels along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay, as the sky lights up at ...

Associated Press

EPA agrees to make Pennsylvania cut Chesapeake Bay pollution

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pennsylvania must minimize its outsized role in polluting the Chesapeake Bay, according to a proposed settlement agreement announced Thursday that would subject the state to increased oversight from federal environmental officials. The agreement comes after other jurisdictions in the bay’s watershed — Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia — filed […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Dan Bongino, ‘Unfiltered’ Fox News host, leaving network

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is parting ways with weekend host Dan Bongino, after the former Secret Service agent turned conservative pundit said Thursday they couldn’t agree on a new contract. “It’s not some big conspiracy,” Bongino said on his podcast. “There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Negligence led to Mississippi grain bin death, officials say

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A South African teenage farm worker who suffocated to death after falling into a grain storage bin would still be alive had a Mississippi soybean farm followed federal workplace safety standards, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined. Bare Bones Farms, located in the Mississippi […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Lobbyist Pamela Lopez makes a public allegation of lewd behavior by Assemblyman Matt Dababne...

Associated Press

California could protect sex assault victims facing lawsuits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers voted Thursday to protect sexual assault survivors from retaliatory lawsuits, years after a former state lawmaker sued a woman over her sexual misconduct allegations against him. Supporters of the legislation hope it will counteract efforts to silence victims. The bill, which passed overwhelmingly in the Assembly with bipartisan support, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Wyoming abortion clinic opens despite arson, legal obstacles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years defiantly opened Thursay nearly one year after an arson attack ravaged it and despite looming laws that could shut it down with some of the toughest abortion restrictions in the U.S. The clinic in a small stucco building on a busy street in Wyoming’s […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle