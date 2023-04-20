Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle

Apr 20, 2023, 1:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a Thursday gun battle that left the suspect dead are expected to survive, a deputy chief said.

The shooting involved officers who were members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, a joint effort among central Indiana police agencies charged with identifying and removing illegal weapons from the community, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news briefing.

Following a brief pursuit around 12:40 p.m., the officers were shot by a 46-year-old suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle who also “riddled” a police patrol vehicle with bullets, Bailey said. They were among four officers who shot at the suspect, he said.

The injured officers were brought to a hospital by other officers and are expected to survive, Bailey said.

Their names and that of the suspect were not immediately released.

“We are fed up. The community should be fed up with it. We have two officers who are lucky to be alive today,” Bailey said, his voice rising in anger.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle fled but was apprehended for questioning, he said.

United States News

Associated Press

Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials. The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Garage manager ID’d as victim of fallen NY parking structure

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities identified a longtime employee of a parking garage that collapsed earlier this week as the lone fatality in a tragedy that is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and building inspectors. The medical examiner’s office said the 59-year-old man was crushed to death when the parking […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Muskegon County officers avoid jail time in inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four corrections officers in western Michigan avoided incarceration with plea bargains Thursday in the 2019 death of a jailed man who suffered multiple seizures while in a cell. Muskegon County sheriff’s Sgt. David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of […]

17 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on a bill Thursday, two days after a conservative group of lawmakers deliberately misgendered her and called for her to be censured for emotional testimony against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is up to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas...

Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed […]

17 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

Racist texts by California police lead to federal lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of Antioch, California and members of its scandalized police force have been hit with a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations stemming from a barrage of racist text messages that have shocked the community. John Burris, an sent text messages using slurs to describe Black people and boasting about […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle