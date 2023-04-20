Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sword attack killer gets another 55-year prison sentence

Apr 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

Peter Manfredonia stands during his sentencing hearing in Milford Superior Court, in Milford, Conn....

Peter Manfredonia stands during his sentencing hearing in Milford Superior Court, in Milford, Conn. Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Manfredonia was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for the 2020 murder of his former high school classmate, Nicholas Eisele, in Derby and the kidnapping of Eisele's girlfriend Shannon Spies. Manfredonia is seen here with his defense attorney Michael Dolan. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who viciously and randomly attacked two people with a Samurai-style sword, killing one and severely wounding the other, was sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison, the same sentence he received for a fatal shooting and kidnapping that occurred two days after the attack.

Peter Manfredonia struck 62-year-old Ted DeMers in the head with the sword, completely severed his right hand, sliced off his left thumb and index finger and repeatedly slashed his back during the attack in Willington on May 22, 2020. Manfredonia then wounded an 80-year-old man, who had severe injuries to his hands, as well as injuries to his head and neck. DeMers was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Manfredonia, now 26, who was a University of Connecticut senior in 2020 studying finance and mechanical engineering, later held another local man hostage for 24 hours. He then drove across the state to Derby, fatally shot a school classmate and kidnapped that victim’s girlfriend. He was caught in Hagerstown, Maryland, ending a six-day manhunt in several states.

Manfredonia appeared in state Superior Court in Rockville on Thursday for sentencing. He pleaded guilty to murder and assault charges in February, and agreed to the 55-year sentence. He also apologized for his actions during his appearance. On Wednesday, he received the same prison term for the Derby killing and kidnapping after emotional testimony by victims’ relatives. Manfredonia will serve the two sentences concurrently.

In the Willington attack, police said Manfredonia did not know the two men. A woman who lived near DeMers told authorities that she had stopped seeing him recently. DeMers believed Manfredonia had crashed his motorcycle down the street and was trying to help him, witnesses told police. DeMers’ 80-year-old neighbor, John Franco, a U.S. Navy veteran, saw the attack and tried to stop it.

At the sentencing, Franco said he thought Manfredonia should get the death penalty.

“He should be terminated. I’m a true believer in capital punishment,” he said. Connecticut does not have the death penalty.

Manfredonia’s lawyer, Michael Dolan, previously said Manfredonia had trouble getting help for mental health problems in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and was having a psychotic episode at the time of the attack.

Manfredonia fled the scene and later invaded another local man’s home, tying him up and holding him hostage for about 24 hours. Manfredonia left with the man’s pickup and some of his firearms, according to an arrest warrant.

In Derby, Manfredonia fatally shot 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, a classmate from their hometown of Newtown. He kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend, Shannon Spies, and drove to New Jersey, where he let her go in Columbia near the Pennsylvania line, police said. It remains unclear why Manfredonia went to Eisele and Spies’ apartment.

After letting Spies go, Manfredonia took an Uber and investigators tracked him to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, but didn’t find him. A man fitting his description was later spotted near Scranton, Pennsylvania, prompting another search there.

Police believe Manfredonia stole a car and abandoned it in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, before taking another Uber to Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was captured without incident when police spotted him near a truck stop.

United States News

FILE - Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reporte...

Associated Press

Families fear more delays in Texas school shooting case

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Family members of those killed and injured during a facing allegations of bias and prior legal ties to the defendant. “We don’t even have any confidence we’re ever going to trial at this point,” said Scot Rice, whose wife Flo, was one of 23 people shot and injured during the attack […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials. The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, an airport spokesperson said. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Garage manager ID’d as victim of fallen NY parking structure

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities identified a longtime employee of a parking garage that collapsed earlier this week as the lone fatality in a tragedy that is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and building inspectors. The medical examiner’s office said the 59-year-old man was crushed to death when the parking […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Muskegon County officers avoid jail time in inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four corrections officers in western Michigan avoided incarceration with plea bargains Thursday in the 2019 death of a jailed man who suffered multiple seizures while in a cell. Muskegon County sheriff’s Sgt. David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of […]

17 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on a bill Thursday, two days after a conservative group of lawmakers deliberately misgendered her and called for her to be censured for emotional testimony against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is up to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas...

Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sword attack killer gets another 55-year prison sentence