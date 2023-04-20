Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis to travel overseas ahead of looming White House bid

Apr 20, 2023, 1:01 PM

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Buil...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. DeSantis has yet to enter the 2024 presidential race, but former President Donald Trump is aiming to drum up support in the Florida governor's backyard, securing endorsements already from about one-third of the Republicans in the state's congressional delegation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will travel to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom as part of an international trade mission, giving the expected Republican presidential candidate a platform to bolster his foreign policy credentials.

DeSantis formally detailed the trip in a statement Thursday, saying, “This trade mission will give us the opportunity to strengthen economic relationships and continue to demonstrate Florida’s position as an economic leader.”

The trip comes as DeSantis is nearing aggressively touring battleground states in the U.S. for speeches and meetings with Republican officials. The governor is widely seen as the most formidable challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

The visits will have DeSantis convening with business and government leaders such as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, according to a news release. DeSantis is also set to deliver a keynote address on April 27 at an event marking the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

The governor will be accompanied by his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella.

DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy for president after the state legislative session ends in early May.

United States News

Associated Press

Garage manager ID’d as victim of fallen NY parking structure

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities identified a longtime employee of a parking garage that collapsed earlier this week as the lone fatality in a tragedy that is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and building inspectors. The medical examiner’s office said the 59-year-old man was crushed to death when the parking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Muskegon County officers avoid jail time in inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four corrections officers in western Michigan avoided incarceration with plea bargains Thursday in the 2019 death of a jailed man who suffered multiple seizures while in a cell. Muskegon County sheriff’s Sgt. David Vanderlaan and Deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve and Jamal Lane pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of […]

16 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on a bill Thursday, two days after a conservative group of lawmakers deliberately misgendered her and called for her to be censured for emotional testimony against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is up to […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas...

Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed […]

16 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

Racist texts by California police lead to federal lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of Antioch, California and members of its scandalized police force have been hit with a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations stemming from a barrage of racist text messages that have shocked the community. John Burris, an sent text messages using slurs to describe Black people and boasting about […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut landlord to pay $400,000 for tenant harassment

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut landlord must pay $400,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging he violated the Fair Housing Act by sexually harassing and victimizing his female tenants for at least five years, including evicting or threatening to evict those who objected to or refused his sexual advances. In an agreement […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

DeSantis to travel overseas ahead of looming White House bid