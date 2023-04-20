Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Transgender children, families sue Tennessee over care ban

Apr 20, 2023, 12:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three transgender children and their parents sued Tennessee on Thursday over a new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

The law, scheduled to go into effect on July 1, prohibits health care providers from providing hormone treatments or surgeries for transgender youth where the purpose is to allow the child to express a gender identity “inconsistent with the immutable characteristics of the reproductive system that define the minor as male or female.”

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and other groups in federal court in Nashville. It claims the Tennessee law violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause because it allows the banned medical treatments when they are used to treat conditions other than gender dysphoria. It claims the ban is based on “generalized fears, negative attitudes, stereotypes, and moral disapproval of transgender people,” rather than the well-being of the state’s adolescents and children.

“All of the treatments prohibited by the Health Care Ban are permitted when undertaken for any reason other than to affirm a gender identity that differs from a patient’s sex designated at birth,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims the ban violates parental autonomy protected under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.

One of the plaintiffs is a 15-year-old transgender girl who sued under the initials L.W. Growing up, L.W. had constant anxiety about her gender, the lawsuit states. Her discomfort with using the boys’ restroom at school was so great that she would avoid it altogether and develop urinary tract infections.

After she told her parents that she was transgender, L.W. began taking hormone blockers and later estrogen. Her parents say they have noticed a huge change in L.W., who is now “outgoing and thriving,” according to the lawsuit. The parents say the new law will force them to either leave Tennessee entirely or makes costly trips out of state for L.W.’s medical care.

The law includes a nine-month phase out period for medical treatments begun before it goes into effect, but no new treatments could be started during that time and all treatment must be completed by Mach 31, 2024. Health care providers who violate the ban would be subject to regulatory discipline and could be sued by the attorney general or private parties. Violations carry a $25,000 penalty.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office did not immediately return a message requesting comment on Thursday.

At least 12 other states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of the laws in Alabama and Arkansas.

United States News

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on a bill Thursday, two days after a conservative group of lawmakers deliberately misgendered her and called for her to be censured for emotional testimony against a bill seeking to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “It is up to […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas...

Associated Press

Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action. The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed […]

16 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

Racist texts by California police lead to federal lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of Antioch, California and members of its scandalized police force have been hit with a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations stemming from a barrage of racist text messages that have shocked the community. John Burris, an sent text messages using slurs to describe Black people and boasting about […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut landlord to pay $400,000 for tenant harassment

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut landlord must pay $400,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging he violated the Fair Housing Act by sexually harassing and victimizing his female tenants for at least five years, including evicting or threatening to evict those who objected to or refused his sexual advances. In an agreement […]

16 hours ago

A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held...

Associated Press

Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge. Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Jan. 6 suspect charged with firing gun toward Texas officers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who agreed to surrender on charges from taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot but later that day fired a gun toward sheriff’s deputies who went to his house in response to a welfare call, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, allegedly fired the shots from […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Transgender children, families sue Tennessee over care ban