Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant

Apr 20, 2023, 12:44 PM

FILE - The state Capitol building stands on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan Senate comm...

FILE - The state Capitol building stands on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan Senate committee gave final legislative approval Thursday, April 20, 2023, to allocate $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan that proponents say will create thousands of jobs and be a boon for the local economy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Senate committee gave final legislative approval to allocate $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan that proponents say will create thousands of jobs and be a boon for the local economy.

The funds were approved in a narrow vote Thursday by the Senate Appropriations committee after multiple Democratic lawmakers sided with Republicans following concerns over Gotion’s foreign ties and the plant’s potential environmental impacts.

The $2.4 billion Gotion project, which is planned on a large site in Mecosta County’s Big Rapids, would create 2,350 jobs with average wages of $29.42 per hour, according to the company’s proposal. A 30-year Renaissance Zone was approved by the state last year and will save the company an additional estimated $540 million. The factory will produce cathodes and anodes, two components that are key to electric vehicle batteries.

In a statement following the committee’s approval, Jim Chapman, supervisor of Green Charter Township located near Big Rapids, said the Gotion plant will be the “largest single business investment in Mecosta County history,” and is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” for the community.

While Gotion Inc. is located in California, its parent company — Gotion High-tech — is based in China, which critics have said could present a national security threat. The pushback comes at a time when U.S. lawmakers are considering a ban of TikTok due to its Chinese connections and concerns over data security.

Before the committee’s vote, community members also spoke out regarding potential environmental impacts of the massive plant. One speaker, who said he owns an organic farm near where the plant would be built, expressed concerns over spillage destroying his crops.

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar, whose district includes Mecosta County, said in a statement Thursday that the appropriation committee’s approval was a “historic mistake.”

“Despite what any current politician might say, there is no communist plot within Gotion to make Big Rapids a center to spread communism,” Chuck Thelen, the company’s vice president for North American operations, said earlier this month at a Green Charter Township meeting.

Thelen told the Senate committee Thursday that Gotion had also undergone a voluntary review by the Department of Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to clear up any concerns. The committee determined “that our proposed transaction was not subject to further review and we may proceed with the proposed transaction,” Thelen said.

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Anthony, who chairs the appropriations committee, released a statement following the vote that it was committee members’ responsibility to separate “fact from fiction and policy from politics,” and that Gotion’s voluntary actions had addressed any concerns.

The funds approved Thursday are part of the state’s effort to attract large economic projects to Michigan. In February, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a large tax incentive package to bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to the state, planned by Ford.

United States News

A dealer conducts a card game at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022. Figu...

Associated Press

New Jersey acts to help problem gamblers, sets ad standards

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is changing its gambling regulations to set advertising standards, making it easier for people with gambling problems to exclude themselves from casinos and marketing from the gambling houses and creating a position to monitor how well the state’s problem gambling outreach efforts are working. Speaking Thursday at the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes bail for Chinese businessman in $1B fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected a proposed $25 million bail package Thursday, saying there was clear and convincing evidence he would remain an economic threat and a flight risk if he were freed. Judge Analisa Torres […]

13 hours ago

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference about transgender inclusion in s...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP closes in on transgender athlete ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prohibition on transgender girls playing on female sports teams in North Carolina schools cleared a second legislative chamber this week when the state Senate approved a bill Thursday. The passage means the Republican-dominated General Assembly appears poised to work out in the coming weeks a final compromise that would limit […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Students from Denver's East High School protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver, Frid...

Associated Press

Semi-auto firearm ban fails in Democrat-controlled Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic lawmakers killed an ambitious bill Thursday that would have banned the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, citing promises made to their constituents and concerns over the sweep of the ban even in a state still reeling from a mass shooting in Colorado Springs months earlier. Washington state’s Democratic-controlled Statehouse […]

13 hours ago

In this image taken from body camera video provided by the Farmington Police Department, a police o...

Associated Press

Family of man killed by Farmington police seek charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in northwestern New Mexico after they responded to the wrong address called Thursday for the officers to be charged with murder and the police chief to resign. Lawyers for the family of Robert Dotson issued a statement outlining their concerns and […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

August execution date for man who killed St. Louis-area girl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl in 2002. Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Missouri has already executed two […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant