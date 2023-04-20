Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed

Apr 20, 2023, 12:02 PM

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a man who opened fire at a Louisville bank is working to destroy the AR-15 rifle he used to kill five of his co-workers.

A state law in Kentucky sends firearms confiscated by law enforcement to auction, and the proceeds are used to buy law enforcement equipment. Last week after the shooting, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the “murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Greenberg, who was shot at by an assailant during his mayoral campaign last year, has been critical of the law and has sought workarounds that would render crime weapons unusable after they are confiscated by his police force in Louisville.

The family of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who lives in Indiana, said they were shocked to hear the gun he used in the April 10 attack could go back in circulation. Sturgeon was fatally shot by a responding police officer in the bank’s lobby.

“The Sturgeon family was aghast to learn Kentucky law mandated the assault rifle used in the horrific event last week be sold to the highest bidder at public auction,” according to a written statement released by a family spokesman Thursday.

The statement said the family is working “vigorously” to see that the rifle is destroyed. They said the first step in that process occurred Monday, when federal agents took possession of the rifle.

“This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted,” the statement said. “We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision.”

The confiscated guns are bought at auctions by federally licensed gun dealers. An auction held last year totaled nearly $174,000, according to Kentucky State Police.

One of the victims of the shooting, 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, was a friend of Greenberg’s and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank in the city’s downtown, including a rookie police officer who was shot in the head. Officer Nick Wilt remained in critical condition this week, and he was battling pneumonia. Seven others who were hospitalized have been released.

United States News

A dealer conducts a card game at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022. Figu...

Associated Press

New Jersey acts to help problem gamblers, sets ad standards

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is changing its gambling regulations to set advertising standards, making it easier for people with gambling problems to exclude themselves from casinos and marketing from the gambling houses and creating a position to monitor how well the state’s problem gambling outreach efforts are working. Speaking Thursday at the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes bail for Chinese businessman in $1B fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected a proposed $25 million bail package Thursday, saying there was clear and convincing evidence he would remain an economic threat and a flight risk if he were freed. Judge Analisa Torres […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The state Capitol building stands on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan Senate comm...

Associated Press

Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Senate committee gave final legislative approval to allocate $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan that proponents say will create thousands of jobs and be a boon for the local economy. The funds were approved in a narrow vote Thursday […]

13 hours ago

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference about transgender inclusion in s...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP closes in on transgender athlete ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prohibition on transgender girls playing on female sports teams in North Carolina schools cleared a second legislative chamber this week when the state Senate approved a bill Thursday. The passage means the Republican-dominated General Assembly appears poised to work out in the coming weeks a final compromise that would limit […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Students from Denver's East High School protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver, Frid...

Associated Press

Semi-auto firearm ban fails in Democrat-controlled Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic lawmakers killed an ambitious bill Thursday that would have banned the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, citing promises made to their constituents and concerns over the sweep of the ban even in a state still reeling from a mass shooting in Colorado Springs months earlier. Washington state’s Democratic-controlled Statehouse […]

13 hours ago

In this image taken from body camera video provided by the Farmington Police Department, a police o...

Associated Press

Family of man killed by Farmington police seek charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in northwestern New Mexico after they responded to the wrong address called Thursday for the officers to be charged with murder and the police chief to resign. Lawyers for the family of Robert Dotson issued a statement outlining their concerns and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed