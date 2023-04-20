Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida eases path for death penalty after Parkland verdict

Apr 20, 2023, 11:43 AM

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. Gov. D...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill ending a unanimous jury requirement in death penalty sentencing, a response to a verdict that spared the life of a school shooter who killed 17 people. DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bill in a private ceremony Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday ending a unanimous jury requirement in death penalty sentencing, a response to a verdict that spared the life of a school shooter who killed 17 people.

DeSantis, a Republican, massacre in Parkland.

The new law, which went into effect as soon as the governor signed it, allows capital punishment in Florida with a jury recommendation of at least 8-4 in favor of execution. Only three states out of the 27 that impose the death penalty do not require unanimity. Alabama allows a 10-2 decision, and Missouri and Indiana let a judge decide when there is a divided jury.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

The governor Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz from execution in a verdict last year that outraged victims’ families. Cruz instead received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“A few months ago, we endured another tragic failure of the justice system. Today’s change in Florida law will hopefully save other families from the injustices we have suffered,” said Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina was killed in the shooting.

The legislation easily passed in the Republican-dominated statehouse. Some Democratic critics had argued the state should not make it easier to send people to death row in reaction to the Cruz case.

DeSantis, an expected presidential candidate, had included the legislation as part of a larger criminal justice package he described as a counter to the “soft on crime” policies in Democrat-led states, a move aimed at conservative voters who typically decide Republican primary contests.

For decades, Florida had not required unanimity in capital punishment, allowing a judge to impose capital punishment as long as a majority of jurors were in favor of the penalty. But in 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court threw out state law, saying it allowed judges too much discretion.

The state Legislature then passed a bill requiring a 10-2 jury recommendation, but the state Supreme Court said such recommendations should be unanimous, prompting lawmakers in 2017 to require a unanimous jury.

Three years later, the state Supreme Court, with new conservative jurists appointed by DeSantis, rescinded its earlier decision and ruled that a death recommendation does not need to be unanimous. Florida’s unanimity standard had remained untouched, though there was no overwhelming desire to change state law before the Cruz case.

United States News

A dealer conducts a card game at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022. Figu...

Associated Press

New Jersey acts to help problem gamblers, sets ad standards

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is changing its gambling regulations to set advertising standards, making it easier for people with gambling problems to exclude themselves from casinos and marketing from the gambling houses and creating a position to monitor how well the state’s problem gambling outreach efforts are working. Speaking Thursday at the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes bail for Chinese businessman in $1B fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected a proposed $25 million bail package Thursday, saying there was clear and convincing evidence he would remain an economic threat and a flight risk if he were freed. Judge Analisa Torres […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The state Capitol building stands on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. A Michigan Senate comm...

Associated Press

Michigan committee gives $175 million for EV battery plant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Senate committee gave final legislative approval to allocate $175 million in state funds to a factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion in northern Michigan that proponents say will create thousands of jobs and be a boon for the local economy. The funds were approved in a narrow vote Thursday […]

13 hours ago

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference about transgender inclusion in s...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP closes in on transgender athlete ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prohibition on transgender girls playing on female sports teams in North Carolina schools cleared a second legislative chamber this week when the state Senate approved a bill Thursday. The passage means the Republican-dominated General Assembly appears poised to work out in the coming weeks a final compromise that would limit […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Students from Denver's East High School protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver, Frid...

Associated Press

Semi-auto firearm ban fails in Democrat-controlled Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic lawmakers killed an ambitious bill Thursday that would have banned the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms, citing promises made to their constituents and concerns over the sweep of the ban even in a state still reeling from a mass shooting in Colorado Springs months earlier. Washington state’s Democratic-controlled Statehouse […]

13 hours ago

In this image taken from body camera video provided by the Farmington Police Department, a police o...

Associated Press

Family of man killed by Farmington police seek charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in northwestern New Mexico after they responded to the wrong address called Thursday for the officers to be charged with murder and the police chief to resign. Lawyers for the family of Robert Dotson issued a statement outlining their concerns and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Florida eases path for death penalty after Parkland verdict