Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes more than 60 bills, breaks state record

After just four or so months on the job, Gov. Katie Hobbs has broken a state record for number of vetoes cast in a single legislative session.

This breaks the previous record set by former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano in 2006 with 58 vetoes.

There are still more than eight weeks left in this legislative session, meaning this record will continue to rise.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to replace two state lawmakers

This week, both Arizona Republicans and Democrats picked three individuals to submit to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as possible replacements to vacant seats in the state legislature.

Republicans are seeking to replace ousted state Rep. Liz Harris, who was expelled last week for breaking house rules.

Democrats aim to replace state Sen. Raquel Terán, who stepped down from the role to pursue a run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday to discuss these nominees and eventually pick replacements.

Phoenix Suns tie up its series against the LA Clippers in the NBA playoffs

After a shaky start and loss in Game 1, the Phoenix Suns were able to beat the Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The city feels as though it is putting all its hopes of a championship on this team.

This comes after big trades this season for superstar Kevin Durant and three playoff attempts in as many years since the team with 8-0 in the NBA Bubble during the pandemic.

