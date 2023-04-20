Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

4th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting

Apr 20, 2023, 10:40 AM

A makeshift memorial is created at the scene of the fatal shooting at a dance studio in Dadeville, ...

A makeshift memorial is created at the scene of the fatal shooting at a dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., Wednesday April 19, 2023. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fourth man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four young people in Alabama, authorities announced.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, is charged with for counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. A total of four defendants are now facing reckless murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

The shooting rampage at the Sweet 16 birthday killed four young people, ranging from ages 17 to 23 and shocked the small east Alabama city of Dadeville. In addition to the four slain, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee were arrested Tuesday. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday. The district attorney said the teens will be tried as adults as required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder.

The birthday girl’s brother, 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell of Camp Hill, died as his sister knelt beside him begging him to keep breathing. He and another fatal victim, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith of Dadeville, were high school seniors. Also slain were Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, of Opelika, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

The shooting was the 16th mass killing in the U.S. this year. A 17th took place in Maine on Tuesday. A total of 88 people have died in the killings so far in 2023.

A mass killing is defined as the slaying of four or more people other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

United States News

Marijuana plants are shown at a California Street Cannabis Company location in San Francisco on Mar...

Associated Press

Part party, part call to action: A look at pot holiday 4/20

SEATTLE (AP) — Thursday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when cannabis fans gather in clouds of smoke at music festivals, celebrate with all-you-can-deals on chicken wings and other munchies, and take advantage of pot-shop discounts in legal weed states. This year’s edition provides an occasion for activists to reflect on how far their movement […]

11 hours ago

Barbara Barrick speaks to the media in front of the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office regarding a w...

Associated Press

Widow sues Oklahoma sheriff who discussed killing reporters

IDABEL, Oklahoma (AP) — The widow of an Oklahoma man who died following a 2022 arrest filed a lawsuit Thursday against the rural sheriff who a newspaper says it caught on tape talking about killing journalists who were reporting on her husband’s death. Last March, outside the rural area of McCurtain County, Bobby Barrick’s death […]

11 hours ago

Robin Thede poses for a portrait to promote her HBO series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” on Wedn...

Associated Press

Robin Thede aims for laughs, longevity and legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Success in television can be measured in many ways, but one of Robin Thede’s sure tell signs is longevity. “A season four is a testament to the most appreciation, right? Because we’ve seen a lot of great shows — I’ve created a lot of great shows — that don’t last as […]

11 hours ago

This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevel...

Associated Press

Amazon seeks first incentive funds from Virginia HQ2 project

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments, which would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state. The application comes even as Amazon has paused work on what […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning digita...

Associated Press

BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff

Pulitzer prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division as it cuts about 15% of its entire staff. In a memo sent to staff, co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said that cuts would also occur across its business, content, tech and administrative teams, according to multiple media reports. BuzzFeed is also […]

11 hours ago

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Terrified Sudanese are fleeing their h...

Associated Press

US moves military assets to Djibouti for possible Sudan evac

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is moving military assets to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan. Two Biden administration officials say the deployments to Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti are necessary because of the current uncertain situation in […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

4th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting