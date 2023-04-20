Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Valley convenience store

PHOENIX – It wasn’t the $252.6 million jackpot, but a Powerball ticket sold in the Valley hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The entry was purchased at the Circle K on Tatum Boulevard near Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The ticket was one of nine nationally that matched four of the five numbers drawn — 4, 11, 21, 38 and 64 — plus the Powerball of 11.

The odds of hitting the $50,000 prize level in Powerball — a multi-state lottery game with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — are 1 in 913,129.

The odds of winning the jackpot are much worse — 1 in 292,201,338 — but that also happened Wednesday.

The golden ticket was sold at a convenience store in Macedonia, Ohio. The winner can select between an annuity that pays out the full $252.6 million jackpot value over 30 years or a lump sum of $134.7 million.

It’s been a big stretch for lottery payouts, both nationally and locally. The Mega Millions top prize was hit in consecutive drawings in the past week, with jackpots of $483 million Friday and $20 million Monday. Both of those tickets were sold in New York.

Closer to home, a ticket for The Pick game purchased in east Mesa hit the $3.2 million jackpot on Saturday.

