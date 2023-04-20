Close
Metro Phoenix has the most expensive gas prices in Arizona, eclipsing $5 a gallon

Apr 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

PHOENIX — Prices at the pump continue to be high across Arizona and metro Phoenix totals are the most expensive in the state, surpassing $5 a gallon.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the Valley was $5.01 as of Thursday, AAA spokesman Julian Paredes told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“There’s refinery issues along with transportation issues,” Paredes said. “Those are a big part of the reason gas prices are so high right now.”

The statewide average was $4.68 on Thursday. Only California ($4.90) and Hawaii ($4.78) had higher statewide means.

Arizona’s bloated average was also a dollar higher than the nationwide average of $3.68.

The Grand Canyon State was one of only seven with an average price of at least $4 as of Thursday.

AAA said oil prices tumbled to the upper $70s per barrel recently, signaling the possibility that lower gas prices could be on the way.

It would be a welcome development for drivers in the state, who were paying an average of $3.98 for a gallon of gas a month ago.

The highest recorded average price in Arizona history was $5.38, which was set in June last year.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

