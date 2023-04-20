Bicycle rider critically injured after collision with truck in Phoenix crosswalk

PHOENIX – A man riding a bicycle in Phoenix was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after a truck ran a red light and struck him, authorities said.

Driver Rainer Perez Cordero, 24, was booked on a felony charge related to being involved in a serious injury accident while driving without a valid license, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Cordero stayed at the scene near Central Avenue and the Grand Canal after the 11 a.m. collision, police said.

According to preliminary information, the truck was heading northbound on Central Avenue and didn’t stop for the red light at the marked canal crosswalk.

The unidentified bicycle rider was going westbound across Central Avenue and was in the crosswalk when the truck hit him.

No other details were made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

