Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure

Apr 19, 2023, 6:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — Nine men who entered the United States illegally from Canada were rescued from a sub-freezing bog and given medical treatment for exposure to the cold, authorities said Wednesday.

The nine, ranging in age from 19 to 46, were found Tuesday near Warroad, a small lakeside Minnesota community about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) south of the Canadian border. The area is southwest of an official port of entry.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and rescuers from other agencies were sent to the area at around 5 a.m. after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said someone in the group of men had made an emergency phone call, a Border Patrol statement said.

The men were found in a flooded bog.

“When agents arrived on scene, they determined the temperatures in the bog were below freezing and they would require special equipment to reach the group,” the statement said. “The agents were able to rescue the men from the frigid water by wearing protective suits.”

The men were taken to medical facilities for treatment and seven were later taken into immigration custody. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the remaining two men.

Seven of the men were Mexican citizens but there was no immediate word on the nationality of the men still being treated because of their conditions, the Border Patrol said.

In January 2022, four members of a family from India, including two children aged 3 and 11, died while attempting to walk into the U.S. from Canada during a blizzard. They were in a group of 11 people who were trying to cross near the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

Their frozen bodies were found near Emerson, Manitoba, only a few yards from the U.S. border after they became separated from the group, authorities said.

A Florida man was charged in that case with transportation of an undocumented immigrant but not with the deaths.

United States News

Michael Crowder, 11, reads during an after-school literacy program in Atlanta on Thursday, April 6,...

Associated Press

‘Too much to learn’: Schools race to catch up kids’ reading

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Crowder stands nervously at the front of his third grade classroom, his mustard-yellow polo shirt buttoned to the top. “Give us some vowels,” says his teacher, La’Neeka Gilbert-Jackson. His eyes search a chart that lists vowels, consonant pairs and word endings, but he doesn’t land on an answer. “Let’s help him […]

22 hours ago

Poster art for the Amazon Studios film "Air" is displayed on the marquee of the Los Feliz Theater, ...

Associated Press

Movie theaters and streamers may end up friends, after all

NEW YORK (AP) — After Ben Affleck and Matt Damon test screened their Nike drama “Air,” the film executives at Amazon Studios threw them a curveball. “They said, ‘What do you guys think about a theatrical release?’” Damon says. “It wasn’t what we expected when we first made the deal.” “Air,” about Nike’s pursuit of […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Janaya Sells, 7, reads a token-bought book on Sept. 26, 2019, during a ribbon cutting for an...

Associated Press

An end to the reading wars? More US schools embrace phonics

Move over “Dick and Jane.” A different approach to teaching kids how to read is on the rise. For decades, two schools of thought have clashed on how to best teach children to read, with passionate backers on each side of the so-called reading wars. The battle has reached into homes via commercials for Hooked […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.

COLE, Okla. (AP) — Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail are moving through parts of the Central U.S. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported. KFOR-TV […]

22 hours ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tae Johnson testifies before the House App...

Associated Press

House Republicans push border security, asylum restrictions

Republicans on Wednesday jump-started work on an immigration and border enforcement package that would remake immigration law to make it more difficult to apply for asylum.

22 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure