Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what the FBI Phoenix office wants you to know about AI scams

Apr 20, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — People are finding new and innovative ways to use the increasingly popular artificial intelligence technology, but not all of those ways are for the greater good.

Dan Mayo, assistant special agent in charge with FBI Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM “voice cloning” has become a big concern and is becoming more prevalent every day.

“A lot of criminals are using a lot of connectivity out there on social media—people that have a lot of stuff that’s publicly available, especially if they’ve got recordings of videos to target individuals for ransom,” Mayo said.

He also added that criminals will use social media videos to obtain voice samples and then use A.I. to replicate those voices to convince people they’re loved ones are in danger. “If they’ve got voice samples, they sound exactly like it could be your child,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

It’s not just the voice information that can make a ransom call realistic. Mayo said criminals will use any public information to make a convincing story.

“Say I had a public facing social media profile with a lot of demographic data, pictures of what I’ve been doing, places that I frequent — a criminal’s going to be able to take advantage of that and make a very, very realistic scenario,” Mayo added.

He said it’s important for people to keep themselves and their family members safe and to be careful about what is posted online and how accessible a profile is, as most scammers won’t take the time to try to scam someone with a private account.

It’s also important for families to know where each other are and have quick easy ways to contact them to verify they’re safe, he said.

“They (criminals) make it sound like you have no time to confirm anything … you need to slow down, assess the situation and figure out where your significant other is or your child, because if you don’t have that information these individuals are going to take advantage,” Mayo said.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of voice cloning can report it to the FBI.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)...

Taylor Tasler

Foundation opens 2nd resource center for incarcerated women in Arizona prisons

A new center at the Perryville prison in Goodyear will give more incarcerated women a second chance at a career once they’re released.

5 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@ChiefKenMcCoy)...

SuElen Rivera

Incoming Tempe police chief discusses navigating start of his new position

The new police chief for an East Valley city will step into his role in June, with hopes to bring law enforcement and the community together throughout his time within the department. 

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/Hunkapi Programs, Inc)...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale horse therapy farm purchases property it was leasing

A Scottsdale horse therapy farm is putting down permanent roots after raising enough money to purchase the property it was leasing.

5 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt York, Pool File)...

Associated Press

Arizona Senate settles lawsuit over election audit for $150,000

A left-leaning watchdog group on Wednesday announced a settlement of over $150,000 in a public records lawsuit against the Arizona Senate.

1 day ago

(Photo by Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Man pleads guilty in Arizona on assault charge after throwing rocks at CBP helicopter

A man pleaded guilty in Arizona to an assault charge after admitting he threw rocks at a Customs and Border Protection helicopter, authorities said.

1 day ago

...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Here’s what the FBI Phoenix office wants you to know about AI scams