Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

Apr 19, 2023, 3:22 PM

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A judge has denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022.(WLUK/Tim Flanigan via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WLUK/Tim Flanigan via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

Lawyer Christopher Froelich, who represents Schabusiness, had argued that “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County … due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.”

But Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh decided that publicity exhibits presented by the defense were insufficient to warrant a change in venue or bringing a jury in from another jurisdiction.

The state said it would not object to questionnaires being sent to prospective jurors about their consumption of news about the case.

A judge ruled in March that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.

In February she attacked her previous attorney during a hearing moments after a judge agreed to hear his request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency. A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

United States News

Associated Press

9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — Nine men who entered the United States illegally from Canada were rescued from a sub-freezing bog and given medical treatment for exposure to the cold, authorities said Wednesday. The nine, ranging in age from 19 to 46, were found Tuesday near Warroad, a small lakeside Minnesota community about 7.5 miles (12 […]

19 hours ago

Carver Cammans installs cloud seeding equipment Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Lyons, Colo. The techniq...

Associated Press

Cloud seeding catching on amid Rocky Mountain drought

A technique to get clouds to produce more snow is being used more as the Rocky Mountain region struggles with a two-decade drought.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

2 charged in $150M scheme with sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. businessman and a Belarus national have been arrested in Florida and charged with violating U.S. sanctions in a scheme that involved purchasing over $150 million in steelmaking materials from an exiled Ukrainian oligarch accused of funding Russian-backed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. John Unsalan, 41, of Orlando, was arrested […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii cites 2 for feeding feral cats, harming native geese

HONOLULU (AP) — State authorities have cited two women for allegedly harming nene — an endangered species of geese native to Hawaii — by feeding feral cats in a Big Island shopping center parking lot. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it issued the citations on Tuesday while about 50 people were […]

19 hours ago

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after addressing a rally in support of creat...

Associated Press

Minnesota Gov. Walz draws sharp contrasts with red states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz drew stark contrasts between Minnesota and Republican-led states Wednesday night, using his State of the State speech to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government to push through an ambitious liberal agenda. Walz, now three months into his second […]

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing