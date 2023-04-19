Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 men indicted in Philadelphia blaze that killed firefighter

Apr 19, 2023, 2:06 PM

FILE - Philadelphia firefighters work to rescue colleagues trapped in a row house collapse on the 3...

FILE - Philadelphia firefighters work to rescue colleagues trapped in a row house collapse on the 300 block of West Indiana, Saturday, June 18, 2022. he owner of a Philadelphia building that caught fire and collapsed last summer, killing a city firefighter and injuring five other people, has been indicted along with another man on charges they set the blaze, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of a Philadelphia building that caught fire and collapsed last summer, killing a city firefighter and injuring five other people, has been indicted along with another man on charges they set the blaze, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Al-Ashraf Khalil and Isaam Jaghama, both 29-year-old city residents, are each charged with conspiracy and malicious damage. Khalil, the building’s owner, was originally charged last year, but is now also charged with wire fraud and using fire in furtherance of committing that fraud.

The building housed a pizza shop and some upstairs apartments. Authorities have said Khalil and Jaghama entered the restaurant’s basement doors and started a fire in the kitchen area. Prosecutors said the pair set the fire so Khalil could profit by filing an insurance claim.

The June 18 blaze killed Lt. Sean Williamson, 51, who was trapped in the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight people were safely evacuated from the apartments after the fire broke out, but the building collapsed after the blaze was brought under control and trapped Williamson inside.

Shortly after the fire occurred, authorities said Khalil flew from the United States to Jordan after telling investigators he had no travel plans. However, he was refused entry to Jordan and was arrested at an airport in New York City. Authorities have said they used handcuffs that had the deceased firefighter’s initials on them.

Khalil’s attorney, R. Emmett Madden, has said his client had no role in starting the fire. It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Jaghama has retained an attorney. Both men could face up to life in prison if convicted.

United States News

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Associated Press

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay

17 hours ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, an...

Associated Press

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

NEW YORK (AP) — Before pulling back from the brink of a trial, Fox News and Dominion Voting systems faced a stern deadline — not from an impatient judge or jury, but from a man on a Danube River cruise with his wife half a world away. A mediator hired late Sunday pushed the two […]

17 hours ago

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson answers questions from the media outside the Illinois State Cap...

Associated Press

Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect on Wednesday attempted to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of the state, telling a joint session of the General Assembly, “There’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Brandon Johnson, whose victory in the mayor’s race this month provided […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen admits guilt to felonies in Vegas school teacher attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded guilty as an adult Wednesday to felony charges that a prosecutor said could get him decades in prison for attacking a high school teacher and leaving her unconscious in a classroom a year ago. The incident, which included allegations of sexual assault, left the teacher hospitalized […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas likely to keep 3-day grace period for mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas appears likely to keep giving voters three days after polls close to return mail ballots to county election officials. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a Republican bill to eliminate the grace period. The GOP-controlled Legislature created the grace period in 2017 as U.S. Postal Service mail delivery was […]

17 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

2 men indicted in Philadelphia blaze that killed firefighter