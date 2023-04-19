Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit: Trans woman sexually abused, harassed in men’s jail

Apr 19, 2023, 1:51 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — A transgender woman awaiting trial inside a Baltimore men’s jail facility was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by another prisoner, subjected to frequent ridicule and denied hormone therapy in what constituted cruel and unusual punishment, according to a federal lawsuit filed this week.

After the assault, Maryland corrections officials placed Chelsea Gilliam in solitary confinement for months, according to the lawsuit. She had been receiving hormone therapy for over 15 years before her incarceration, but Baltimore jail staff forced her to discontinue the treatment for the majority of her time behind bars.

“When you become incarcerated, you not only lose your freedom but you lose your dignity and your sense of self,” Gilliam said during a news conference Wednesday alongside her attorney. “I was treated like an alien … by inmates and staff — a local joke, day in and day out.”

Gilliam’s case presents the latest example of transgender inmates suffering the consequences of a system that refuses to respect their rights, her attorney Eve Hill said at the news conference.

Across the country, transgender inmates are often incarcerated in facilities based on their sex assigned at birth, not their gender identity. Advocates say this is dangerous, particularly for transgender women held in custody with men.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said the agency could not comment on pending litigation.

“We can say that the Department takes very seriously — and treats with urgency — the protection of every single incarcerated person’s dignity and safety,” spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said in a statement. He said the agency has met with advocates from the transgender community and “is committed to updating its policies as necessary.”

Initially arrested on an assault charge in December 2021, Gilliam was repeatedly held without bail pending trial, according to online court records. She spent nearly six months incarcerated before she pleaded guilty and was released on probation.

During her time behind bars, she endured frequent harassment and often feared for her safety, according to the lawsuit. In addition to monetary damages, she’s seeking court-ordered changes to policies and training for Maryland corrections staff.

In her experience, Gilliam said, asking to be transferred into a women’s facility was futile. Guards would simply respond: “You are a man and you are in jail,” she wrote in the complaint.

Corrections staff never asked where she wanted to be housed — an omission that apparently violated department policy, which calls for serious consideration of an “inmate’s own views with respect to personal safety,” according to the complaint.

Department policy also acknowledges that transgender prisoners, especially trans women, face a higher risk of sexual assault. But it says housing classification should be decided based on a person’s assigned sex at birth if they haven’t completed a “surgical gender reassignment” process — “regardless of how long they may have lived their life as a member of the opposite gender.”

Though transgender prisoners are supposed to have access to separate showers, Gilliam was forced to undress in public, the complaint also said. She started avoiding the showers after a male prisoner sexually propositioned her; he later threatened her life and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, the complaint says.

Even after she reported the assault, Gilliam said jail staff still didn’t let her shower alone. She was then transferred to another facility where she spent three months in segregation, which meant being locked up 23 hours per day and shackled whenever she left her cell, according to the lawsuit.

“It’s like they wanted me to pay for being trans. That’s what it felt like,” she said.

All this occurred before she had even been convicted of a crime, her attorney said.

Hill said the case illustrates a larger pattern, both in Maryland and across the country, of transgender people being mistreated behind bars.

California passed a law in 2020 that allows transgender inmates to be housed according to their gender identity. Maryland lawmakers considered similar legislation during the recent 2023 legislative session, but it failed to pass.

The Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, which houses people awaiting trial, has long faced criticism over its treatment of people with disabilities, most recently after the death of a deaf man who was strangled by his cellmate.

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii cites 2 for feeding feral cats, harming native geese

HONOLULU (AP) — State authorities have cited two women for allegedly harming nene — an endangered species of geese native to Hawaii — by feeding feral cats in a Big Island shopping center parking lot. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it issued the citations on Tuesday while about 50 people were […]

18 hours ago

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after addressing a rally in support of creat...

Associated Press

Minnesota Gov. Walz draws sharp contrasts with red states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz drew stark contrasts between Minnesota and Republican-led states Wednesday night, using his State of the State speech to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government to push through an ambitious liberal agenda. Walz, now three months into his second […]

18 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Associated Press

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay

18 hours ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, an...

Associated Press

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

NEW YORK (AP) — Before pulling back from the brink of a trial, Fox News and Dominion Voting systems faced a stern deadline — not from an impatient judge or jury, but from a man on a Danube River cruise with his wife half a world away. A mediator hired late Sunday pushed the two […]

18 hours ago

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson answers questions from the media outside the Illinois State Cap...

Associated Press

Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect on Wednesday attempted to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of the state, telling a joint session of the General Assembly, “There’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Brandon Johnson, whose victory in the mayor’s race this month provided […]

18 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Lawsuit: Trans woman sexually abused, harassed in men’s jail