True Food Kitchen opening first takeout-only location in Tempe this summer

Apr 19, 2023, 4:00 PM

(True Food Kitchen rendering)

PHOENIX — True Food Kitchen is expanding its East Valley presence with plans to open its first takeout-only location in Tempe this summer.

The Phoenix-based restaurant chain’s newest venture, True Food To Go, will be located near Mill Avenue and University Drive.

It will feature a walk-up counter, self checkout and shelves for order.

Indoor and outdoor seating, along with a grass area, will be available for customers.

“By bringing our first takeout-only location to Tempe, we’re making it easier and quicker than ever for more people to eat and drink well,” CEO John Williams said in a press release.

“As we continue to grow, we are excited to debut this new, smaller format intended to help us expand into even more neighborhoods across the country.”

True Food To Go’s menu will have the chain’s typical healthy salads, sandwiches and bowls.

Unique to the location will be flatbreads, build-your-own protein plates, all-day breakfast items and slushies that can be alcoholic.

True Food Kitchen, which opened in 2008, has 43 locations in 17 states.

