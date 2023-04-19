Close
Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty

Apr 19, 2023, 12:59 PM

FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Teagan who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun extremist movement called the boogaloo has been arrested by the FBI in Detroit. Teagan was expected to appear Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in federal court when charges will be unsealed, said FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File )
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the fall election pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun-related charges.

Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war.

Teagan, however, did not face terrorism charges. Rather, he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user, both federal crimes.

Prosecutors will recommend a 13-month prison term when Teagan returns to federal court on Aug. 16, according to the plea agreement. He will get credit for time spent in custody since his arrest.

Teagan, who lived in Plymouth, was arrested by local police in October and accused of assaulting his father. FBI agents subsequently searched the home and discovered body armor, boogaloo flags and gas masks.

“They were asking if I knew of any violent plans or any violent tendencies that could come forth about the election. … They were asking if we had any plans to go to polls armed,” Teagan told documentarian Ford Fischer after the search.

