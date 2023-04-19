Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FBI: Ex-Maryland aide didn’t plan travel for fraud trial

Apr 19, 2023, 12:44 PM

FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a ...

FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis, Md., on April 15, 2020. Federal authorities offered rewards of up to $20,000 Tuesday, March 28, 2023, as their search continues for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff who failed to appear for trial on corruption charges two weeks ago. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — A former top Maryland official who skipped his trial on corruption charges and died last month as a fugitive in an armed confrontation with federal agents after a three-week manhunt had made no plans to travel for his trial in Baltimore, according to a newly-unsealed FBI affidavit.

Roy McGrath, a one-time chief of staff for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, missed the first day of trial in federal court on March 13, triggering a manhunt that ended when McGrath was wounded in a shooting April 3 near Knoxville, Tennessee. He died at a hospital. Authorities have released no details on how McGrath was wounded or what led up to the shooting.

McGrath’s failure to appear for trial surprised his attorney, Joseph Murtha, who said at the time he believed that McGrath, who had moved to Naples, Florida, was planning to fly to Maryland the night before. McGrath long had maintained his innocence and was adamant about going to trial in hopes of clearing his name, Murtha said.

But according to an affidavit from an FBI agent requesting a search warrant for McGrath’s home, McGrath did not have plane tickets or travel reservations in the days before his trial, news outlets reported. The affidavit, which didn’t identify the agent, was unsealed Tuesday.

McGrath had last checked in with authorities two weeks earlier, and officials last visited him at the Florida home in August. McGrath’s wife said she thought her husband would be flying to Baltimore the morning of the trial, the affidavit states.

“Checks with airlines providing service between Florida and Baltimore, MD did not reveal any plane ticket or reservation for McGrath’s travel to Maryland,” according to court documents.

The warrant request indicates that investigators wanted to seize McGrath’s electronics and records related to his travel arrangements, financial records and any evidence that McGrath tried to alter his appearance.

McGrath served as Hogan’s chief of staff for just 11 weeks. He resigned in August 2020 after it became public that he had received a $233,650 severance payment from his old job as head of a state-owned corporation before moving to the governor’s office.

McGrath was indicted in 2021 on charges that he fraudulently secured the severance payment, equal to one year’s salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service, by falsely telling the agency’s board that the governor had approved it. Hogan denied knowledge of the plan.

McGrath also was accused of fraud and embezzlement connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses.

United States News

Associated Press

Search continues for victim in collapsed NYC parking garage

NEW YORK (AP) — Crews used cranes to pluck cars, one by one, from the rubble of a New York City parking garage Wednesday as building inspectors sought to pinpoint a cause for the century-old structure’s deadly collapse. Grim work also continued to recover the body of one garage worker presumed dead under tons of […]

16 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

California city audits police who sent racist, abusive texts

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city council voted Tuesday to audit its troubled police department, the latest development in a year-long federal investigation of the Antioch Police Department that blew up this month with the disclosure of racist and hostile text messages sent by officers. Angry residents crowded City Hall as […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

Associated Press

Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay. Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022. […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19, 2012, ...

Associated Press

North Dakota’s 6-week abortion bill becomes veto-proof

North Dakota state senators overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would ban abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest. The bill has passed the Senate and House with veto-proof majorities, so it could become law without Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s approval. It would be one of the strictest abortion […]

16 hours ago

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference about transgender inclusion in s...

Associated Press

North Carolina House approves ban on transgender athletes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender girls in North Carolina would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in middle school, high school and college under legislation passed Wednesday by the Republican-controlled House in one of its first actions since attaining a supermajority earlier this month. The House approved legislation 73-39, with three Democrats voting in […]

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

FBI: Ex-Maryland aide didn’t plan travel for fraud trial