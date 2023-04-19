Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pa. county sanctioned over copying 2020 voting machine data

Apr 19, 2023, 12:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Republican-majority county government where two commissioners secretly allowed a third party to copy voting-machine data last year to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 reelection defeat received contempt sanctions Wednesday from the state’s highest court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against Fulton County commissioners Stuart Ulsh and Randy Bunch — and their lawyers — for their behavior late last fall during pending litigation.

“We find that Fulton County and its various attorneys have engaged in a sustained, deliberate pattern of dilatory, obdurate and vexatious conduct and have acted in bad faith throughout these sanction proceedings,” wrote Justice David Wecht, in a 79-page opinion that announced the county was being held in civil contempt.

Fulton County was ordered to reimburse the Department of State for its legal costs and fees spent seeking to protect the machines from outside examinations since December 2021. The justices also called for the Dominion Voting Systems Inc.-owned machines in question to be placed in the custody of a “neutral agent” at the county’s expense.

The Department of State had sought sanctions after learning in September that Speckin Forensics LLC, of Lansing, Michigan, copied hard drives in July from voting machines Fulton County rented from Dominion. Messages seeking comment were left for Speckin Forensics, which was not accused of wrongdoing in the matter before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Fulton had claimed in a lawsuit against Dominion that it was looking into whether the machines recorded votes accurately.

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, called the high court decision “further proof that those who abuse our legal system to peddle dangerous lies about our elections will continue to be held accountable.”

The court ruling in Pennsylvania comes as election conspiracy theorists have gained access to confidential data from voting machines in rural areas across the country, ranging from Colorado to Michigan. A clerk in Colorado’s Mesa County faces multiple felony charges for her role in a breach there, and a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate breaches in Michigan.

Ulsh said in a phone interview Wednesday he had not seen the court opinions but had no regrets over how he and Bunch handled the machines in their effort to review the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

“Nothing happened in Fulton County. I know that because of what I did,” Ulsh said. Fulton County gave Trump more than 85% of its vote in 2020.

Ulsh and Bunch both invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to the vast majority of questions asked of them on direct examination in the contempt proceedings late last year before the high court’s special master, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer.

Dominion has been the subject of conspiracy theories claiming without evidence the election was stolen from Trump. The company reached a nearly $800 million settlement with Fox News on Tuesday in one of a number of defamation lawsuits it has filed against his allies and right-wing broadcasters.

In the Pennsylvania case, the justices ruled that Dominion was also entitled to legal costs associated with protecting the voting machines going back to December 2021.

Fulton’s lawyer, Thomas J. Carroll of Pottstown, “incessantly transgressed the bounds of zealous but ethical advocacy,” repeatedly raising the same arguments before Cohn Jubelirer and the state Supreme Court, “long after it was clear that neither would grant the relief he sought,” Wecht said.

The justices referred Carroll to the state Attorney Disciplinary Board for an investigation and ruled Carroll to be liable — along with Fulton County — for costs and fees expended by Dominion and the Department of State since Carroll entered the case in April 2022. A message seeking comment from Carroll was left at his work phone number.

“We can hope that the sanctions will underscore for the County, Attorney Carroll, and other observers that they trifle with judicial orders and time-honored rules and norms in litigation at their peril,” Wecht wrote.

In its opinion, the court also targeted Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan lawyer who already has been sanctioned for her efforts to help Trump overturn his defeat. She represented Fulton County starting in 2022. The justices said she failed to disclose the disciplinary proceedings in Michigan arising from “2020 election-related litigation deemed frivolous and vexatious.”

Reached by email, Lambert said she had not seen the new Pennsylvania Supreme Court opinion.

The justices sent the matter back to Cohn Jubelirer to calculate the applicable legal fees and litigation costs to the Department of State and Dominion.

___

AP reporters Nicholas Riccardi in Denver and Marc Levy contributed.

United States News

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson answers questions from the media outside the Illinois State Cap...

Associated Press

Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson pledges ‘smart’ fight on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s mayor-elect on Wednesday attempted to dispel the often-contentious relationship between the nation’s third-largest city and the rest of the state, telling a joint session of the General Assembly, “There’s more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois.” Brandon Johnson, whose victory in the mayor’s race this month provided […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen admits guilt to felonies in Vegas school teacher attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded guilty as an adult Wednesday to felony charges that a prosecutor said could get him decades in prison for attacking a high school teacher and leaving her unconscious in a classroom a year ago. The incident, which included allegations of sexual assault, left the teacher hospitalized […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas likely to keep 3-day grace period for mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas appears likely to keep giving voters three days after polls close to return mail ballots to county election officials. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a Republican bill to eliminate the grace period. The GOP-controlled Legislature created the grace period in 2017 as U.S. Postal Service mail delivery was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets 10 months in prison for Black Lives Matter threats

DETROIT (AP) — A judge sentenced a Michigan man to 10 months in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to two hate crime charges for intimidating and attempting to intimidate people protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington also sentenced Kenneth Pilon, 62, of Saginaw to one-year of supervised release. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan in effect; appeals likely go on

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America’s $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan took effect Wednesday. But more time will be needed before survivors of child sexual abuse at the hands of Boy Scout leaders and volunteers begin receiving compensation. The plan became effective when the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a […]

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Pa. county sanctioned over copying 2020 voting machine data