Scottsdale horse therapy farm purchases property it was leasing

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale horse therapy farm is putting down permanent roots after raising enough money to purchase the property it was leasing.

Hunkapi Programs had been leasing 10 acres near Cactus Road and 96th Street for the past six years, according to a press release Wednesday. The previous owner, the Conroy Family Trust, was committed to transitioning ownership of the property to the equine farm.

“We are humbled to have such a beautiful piece of property to continue sharing the healing powers of our horses with the community and to continue in our mission to ‘teach the world to fear less and love more,’” Hunkapi Programs founder Terra Schaad said in the release.

“It was important for us to stay close to the people we serve. We couldn’t be more thrilled to call Scottsdale home and to help preserve the western spirit and cowboy ethics of the West’s Most Western Town.”

The facility is home to 35 retired and rescued horses, two donkeys, two cows, two potbelly pigs, a flock of chickens and a pack of rescue dogs.

Hunkapi Programs serves 250-300 clients, offering therapeutic riding lessons, horse-assisted psychotherapy and garden therapy for adults and children with a range of diagnoses, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder, addiction disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The venue also hosts a variety of community events, private events and summer camps.

