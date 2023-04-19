Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

California boy dies when stabbing suspect’s car hits teens

Apr 19, 2023, 11:45 AM

Ventura County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate the scene where a teenager was killed and thr...

Ventura County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate the scene where a teenager was killed and three others injured after a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Juan Carlo/Ventura County Star via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Juan Carlo/Ventura County Star via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that crashed into a group of Southern California high school students, killing one and injuring three, was arrested for investigation of murder and other crimes, including an earlier stabbing, authorities said Wednesday.

The students were struck while on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School in the city of Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles. The car overturned.

“Eyewitnesses said that they actually saw the suspect make an intentional move to drive his vehicle up onto the sidewalk,” said Deputy Wendell Campbell, public information officer for the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Campbell said he did not know if investigators had determined a motive.

Austin Eis, 24, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, kidnapping, felony use of tear gas and assault with a deadly weapon, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Eis faces arraignment Thursday. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Authorities did not release the names of the teen victims. A 15-year-old boy died. Another 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 14, were injured. One victim remained hospitalized, and two others were released, Campbell said.

The boys were initially identified as 16 and one of the girls was said to be 15. Campbell said that was due to differing sets of ages listed by first responders.

The crash followed the stabbing of a Walmart employee and an assault on another employee in adjacent Simi Valley, and a non-injury disturbance at the home of the suspect’s parents in nearby Camarillo, authorities said.

The circumstances of the store incident remained under investigation. There was no information on the condition of the stabbing victim, who was hospitalized.

Area law enforcement officers were looking for the car in which the stabbing suspect fled when they learned it was involved in the Thousand Oaks crash.

Eis was treated for injuries before being booked. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, Campbell said.

Asked if the suspect was transient and living in the car, Campbell said that was not confirmed but it appeared likely.

“During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community,” the Conejo Valley Unified School District said in a statement on Facebook.

United States News

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...

Associated Press

Fox settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over election lies

Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those who have spread election lies, including another against Fox.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — The father whose 20-year-old daughter was fatally shot after she and her friends got lost and drove to the wrong house in rural town upstate New York raged Wednesday at the man who pulled the trigger. “For this man to sit on his porch and fire at a car with […]

15 hours ago

Customers look at AR-15-style rifles on a mostly empty display wall at Rainier Arms Friday, April 1...

Associated Press

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington Legislature

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles cleared the Washington state Legislature on Wednesday and the governor is expected to sign it into law. The high-powered firearms — once banned nationwide — are now the weapon of choice among young men responsible for most of the country’s devastating mass shootings. The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

As US sports bets boom, internet gambling is slow to expand

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — While two-thirds of the country now offers legal sports betting, only six states offer online casino gambling, confounding industry hopes that the rapid growth of sports betting would also bring internet casino wagering along with it. Speaking Wednesday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, industry executives and […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo released on March 18, 2019, by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office show...

Associated Press

US judge orders Peru ex-leader detained for extradition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique to surrender to federal agents after an appeals court denied his latest motion to stop his extradition back to Peru, where he faces charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in San Francisco […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

California boy dies when stabbing suspect’s car hits teens