Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Apr 19, 2023, 10:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now Meta has agreed to pay.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive. The larger the number of people submitting valid claims, the smaller each payment will be since the money has to be divided among them.

To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online, or print it out and mail it.

The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump’s election as the 45th president.

Uproar over the revelations led to a contrite Zuckerberg being delete their Facebook accounts.

Facebook’s growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, but the social network still boasts more than 2 billion users worldwide, including an estimated 250 million in the U.S.

United States News

FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on A...

Associated Press

Are Brazilians Hispanic? Many say ‘yes,’ report says

A coding error in an annual survey by the U.S. Census Bureau has offered unprecedented insight into how large numbers of Brazilians in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. An analysis by Pew Research Center shows that the coding mistake revealed at least 416,000 Brazilians, or more than two-thirds of Brazilians in the U.S., identifying as […]

11 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the teena...

Associated Press

Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 3 separate shootings

In the span of six days, four young people across the U.S. have been shot — one fatally — for making one of the most ordinary and unavoidable mistakes in everyday life: showing up at the wrong place. A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders outside a Texas supermarket early Tuesday after one of them […]

11 hours ago

Keri Russell poses for a portrait to promote "The Diplomat" on Friday, April 14, 2023, in New York....

Associated Press

Keri Russell evolves from silky spy to sweaty ‘Diplomat’

The first sign is the hair. Not exactly a total mess. But definitely not neat, either. Keri Russell’s hair on “The Diplomat,” her new Netflix series set in the world of high-stakes global diplomacy, is the hair of a woman — in this case, the U.S. ambassador to Britain — who simply had more urgent […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This Aug. 18, 2021 booking file photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows ...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 outside Indiana factory

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana factory in 2021 has pleaded guilty in a deal that takes a possible death penalty off the table, authorities said. Gary Ferrell II, who was 26 years old at the time, was accused of fatally shooting Promise […]

11 hours ago

FILE — Peter Manfredonia appears in Superior Court, in Rockville, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023. Manfredoni...

Associated Press

Manfredonia sentenced to 55 years in manhunt killing

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year old man who used a sword to attack two men in Eastern Connecticut before going on a crime spree that included killing a former classmate and kidnapping a woman before during a multistate manhunt was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison. Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty in February to […]

11 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash