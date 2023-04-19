Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail

Apr 19, 2023, 9:11 AM

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, a...

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, attend a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, on Jan. 11, 2017. Weisselberg got out of jail Wednesday, April 19, 2023, but he might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company, got out of jail Wednesday but might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president.

The 75-year-old emerged from New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex facing the same pressures he was under three months ago, when he started serving time for tax evasion.

The Manhattan district attorney could potentially want Weisselberg as a witness in its historic suppress negative stories about the Republican during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Some people close to Weisselberg have advised him to do what it takes to spare himself more legal peril.

The Trump family, meanwhile, may have an interest in keeping Weisselberg loyal. The Trump Organization is making severance payments to Weisselberg and paying his legal bills.

The former executive’s recent decision to switch lawyers, away from the attorneys who represented him in the tax case, has prompted speculation he might be drawing closer to the famous family that employed him for nearly 50 years.

The company has, so far, supported Weisselberg, calling him a victim of a “never ending witch-hunt.” The lawyer who represented Weisselberg during the trial, Nicholas Gravante, said after his former client’s release from jail Wednesday that “anyone who truly knows Allen feels sorry that he had to go through this.”

“I hope he can now retire in peace, spend time with his wonderful family, and leave the circus in the rear view mirror,” Gravante said.

With his intimate knowledge of the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, Weisselberg would be a valuable witness in Trump’s criminal case.

The former president is accused of directing underlings to falsify company business records to disguise payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, as reimbursement and reward for his work buying the silence of people with stories about Trump’s alleged marital infidelity.

In court filings, prosecutors said Weisselberg advised Cohen how to pay off two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, and later arranged for Cohen to be paid $420,000 for that work in 12 installments.

Trump has pleaded not guilty, saying the charges are politically motivated. Trump also says he didn’t have affairs with the women.

Weisselberg was not charged in the case.

If prosecutors want Weisselberg’s testimony, they could try could issuing him a subpoena, but they would run the risk of his asserting his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors could also try pressuring him through the threat of criminal charges and a promise of immunity or leniency if he testifies truthfully.

That’s what happened last year, when the Manhattan district attorney prosecuted both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization — but not Trump himself — over the company’s practice of giving executives untaxed job perks.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty last August to failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, and his grandchildren’s school tuition.

Under his plea deal, Weisselberg was required to testify at the Trump Organization’s trial. He did so carefully, laying out the facts of his own involvement in evading taxes but taking care not to implicate Trump, saying his boss was unaware of the scheme.

Weisselberg was guaranteed a five-month sentence, which he began serving in January. He was eligible for release after three months.

During the grand jury investigation that led to Trump’s indictment, prosecutors approached Weisselberg’s legal team about the possibility of charging Weisselberg with more crimes. Weisselberg is already a defendant in fraud lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general that says he was part of a company scheme to inflate the value of its assets in finance statements.

Around the same time, according to two people familiar with the matter, the Trump Organization asked Weisselberg to switch lawyers.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization’s day-to-day operations, told Weisselberg to dump Gravante after people close to Trump decided his zealous representation of Weisselberg could end up harming the ex president, the people told The Associated Press. Weisselberg was told that if he didn’t switch lawyers, he could get stuck paying his own legal bills, according to the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive legal matters and did so on condition of anonymity.

A Trump Organization lawyer denied that company pressured Weisselberg to change lawyers.

“It appears that someone is trying to feed the public a false narrative because they are unhappy that Weisselberg switched lawyers,” said the company lawyer, Susan Necheles, who is also representing Trump in his criminal case. “The truth is, Mr. Weisselberg’s decision to change lawyers was entirely his own.”

Necheles praised Gravante and called him “even handed.”

Another lawyer involved in Weisselberg’s case who was paid by the Trump Organization, Mary Mulligan, also no longer represents him.

Weisselberg’s new lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, is a former state and federal prosecutor. He once worked as for the late Manhattan district attorney Robert Morgenthau, whom Trump has praised in recent social media posts, and was chief of the office’s Rackets Bureau, which investigates criminal enterprises.

Messages seeking comment were left with Rosenberg and with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

People close to Weisselberg have strongly advised him to consider his own future over Trump’s. They’ve highlighted the risks of further charges — going to trial in Manhattan, where many residents and potential jurors dislike Trump, and potentially spending more time behind bars.

As for his immediate future, Weisselberg is planning to get away from New York — at least for a while.

Now a retiree, he’s heading to Florida, where he and his wife have a home a few towns over from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. There will be happy reunions with children and grandchildren, and dinners out to celebrate his freedom.

Then comes the hard part: figuring out if he gets to keep it.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

United States News

Associated Press

Abortion, drug trafficking discussed at Kentucky GOP debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kelly Craft pressed for the death penalty for drug traffickers connected to fatal overdoses in Kentucky, while rival Ryan Quarles defended the state’s abortion ban during a free-wheeling GOP primary debate Wednesday on a popular sports radio program. Craft, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during […]

12 hours ago

Ventura County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate the scene where a teenager was killed and thr...

Associated Press

California boy dies when stabbing suspect’s car hits teens

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that crashed into a group of Southern California high school students, killing one and injuring three, was arrested for investigation of murder and other crimes, including an earlier stabbing, authorities said Wednesday. The students were struck while on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former executive pleads guilty to bribing Atlanta officials

ATLANTA (AP) — A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in city contracts and to paying bribes to an official in a neighboring county in an attempt to get business there. In addition to admitting to paying bribes to Atlanta […]

12 hours ago

Ari Aster, left, writer/director of "Beau Is Afraid," and star Joaquin Phoenix pose together at the...

Associated Press

Q&A: Aster, Phoenix try to discuss ‘Beau is Afraid’

In Ari Aster’s new film “ both Homeric and Oedipal, to his mother’s home. It’s theatrical and depraved and perhaps best left largely unexplained, at least until audiences get a chance to enter the debate. But on the eve of the film’s wide release Friday, Aster and Phoenix attempt to shed some light on “whatever […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers pass permitless concealed carry gun bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, just as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Tennessee school. Despite opponents filibustering […]

12 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail