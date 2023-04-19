Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59

Apr 19, 2023, 8:38 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MACON, Ga. (AP) — Singer and guitarist Otis Redding III, the son and namesake of the legendary 1960s soul singer, has died from cancer at age 59, his family said Wednesday.

Redding was just 3 years old when his father, Otis Redding, perished along with several band members in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967. More than a decade later, the younger Redding and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings, which recorded six albums in the 1980s.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening,” said his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation, the family’s charity in Macon.

Though singles “Remote Control” and “Call The Law” by The Reddings made appearances on the Billboard music charts, the Redding brothers never matched their father’s success. Redding continued playing and performing after the band recorded its final album in 1988.

He was once hired for a European tour as guitarist for soul singer Eddie Floyd, under whose guidance the younger Redding became comfortable performing “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and other songs of his famous father.

“He said, `You can play guitar with me, but you’re going to have to sing a few of your dad’s songs,'” Redding recalled in a 2018 interview with WCSH-TV in Portland, Maine. “I was like, `Huh? I don’t sing,’ you know. And he was like, `Well, you’re going to sing “Dock of the Bay” with me tonight.’”

Redding worked with his family’s foundation to organize summer camps that teach children to play music, and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.

He continued to perform his father’s songs for audiences large and small, according to his website, from appearing onstage at Carnegie Hall for a 2018 Otis Redding tribute concert to singing at weddings and private parties. Redding said he was grateful for the enduring legacy even if it overshadowed efforts to make music of his own.

“No matter how hard I try to do my own thing, you know, it’s like … ‘sing one of your daddy’s songs,’” he told the Maine TV station. “So I go ahead and do what people want, and I live with it. But I’m not under any pressure and I don’t put myself mentally under any pressure to go begging for record deals.”

United States News

Associated Press

Former executive pleads guilty to bribing Atlanta officials

ATLANTA (AP) — A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in city contracts and to paying bribes to an official in a neighboring county in an attempt to get business there. In addition to admitting to paying bribes to Atlanta […]

11 hours ago

Ari Aster, left, writer/director of "Beau Is Afraid," and star Joaquin Phoenix pose together at the...

Associated Press

Q&A: Aster, Phoenix try to discuss ‘Beau is Afraid’

In Ari Aster’s new film “ both Homeric and Oedipal, to his mother’s home. It’s theatrical and depraved and perhaps best left largely unexplained, at least until audiences get a chance to enter the debate. But on the eve of the film’s wide release Friday, Aster and Phoenix attempt to shed some light on “whatever […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers pass permitless concealed carry gun bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, just as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Tennessee school. Despite opponents filibustering […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now Meta has agreed to pay. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported […]

11 hours ago

FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on A...

Associated Press

Are Brazilians Hispanic? Many say ‘yes,’ report says

A coding error in an annual survey by the U.S. Census Bureau has offered unprecedented insight into how large numbers of Brazilians in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. An analysis by Pew Research Center shows that the coding mistake revealed at least 416,000 Brazilians, or more than two-thirds of Brazilians in the U.S., identifying as […]

11 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59