Amelia’s by Eat to join Scottsdale restaurant options in June

PHOENIX – A successful personal chef will be cooking up a storm in a new setting when Amelia’s By Eat restaurant and market opens in Scottsdale in early June.

Owner/chef Stacey Weber will serve up an organically-sourced menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Village at Hayden shopping center near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

The restaurant will operate seven days a week but neither an opening date nor daily hours have been determined yet, a spokeswoman said.

The healthy-eating fast-casual spot will feature salads, meat dishes, sandwiches, a build your own nosh board, wine, handcrafted cocktails and grocery foods.

“The idea is to make eating well easy and enjoyable. I’m creating the place I’ve always wanted in Scottsdale,” Weber said in a press release.

Weber built her reputation as a private chef – she was executive chef for the Arizona Cardinals – and caterer. She started Eat in 2007.

“We will be featuring all the most loved items from Eat,” Weber said of the restaurant, which also will have indoor and outdoor seating and live music on select nights.

The restaurant is hiring for all positions, including kitchen staff and front of house.

Applicants can send their questions to info@ameliasaz.com.

