Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Long after heyday, soda fountain pharmacies still got fizz

Apr 19, 2023, 7:29 AM

Malli Jarrett, right, serves up drinks from the soda fountain while co-worker Nathaniel Fornash wat...

Malli Jarrett, right, serves up drinks from the soda fountain while co-worker Nathaniel Fornash watches at Griffith & Feil Drug on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Kenova, W. Va. Soda fountains were often in pharmacies because pharmacists mixed tonics meant to heal ailments. Now they're preserving a style of living and an attitude that was common in little towns across America. (AP Photo/John Raby)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raby)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) — The jukebox plays Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” as Malli Jarrett and Nathaniel Fornash take turns at the Griffith & Feil Drug food counter preparing old-fashioned, soda-fountain phosphate drinks.

Soda fountains like this were hugely popular a century ago. Often located in pharmacies, they were a gathering spot during Prohibition when bars shut down. But over the past half century, their numbers fizzled, relegating soda fountains to the scrapbooks of U.S. history.

In West Virginia, Ric Griffith is keeping the tradition going. His 131-year-old business is a Norman Rockwell scene and time-travel tourism all wrapped into one.

“When you had a soda fountain, people would stay longer, they’d sit down and they’d share stories,” Griffith said. “It would not become the place where you grabbed lunch. It was a place where you had an experience.”

Griffith and his daughter, Heidi, are pharmacists whose pharmacy staff works in the back. Up front, the restaurant offers daily lunch and dinner specials. Customers soak in the ambience: the jukebox, neon-pink signs, black-and-white photos of local landmarks, marbled counters, retro padded stools and a metal-tiled ceiling.

And, of course, those tart-and-sweet phosphate drinks.

Griffith leaves the dispensing to soda jerks like Jarrett and Fornash (they’re not really jerks — the term describes the motion used to pull the handle of the soda water dispenser).

“It’s fun working at a place like this, watching all the customers come in, looking around, taking a step back in time and telling me about how a lot of them used to work here when they were younger,” Jarrett said.

The first U.S. patent for dispensing carbonated water through a soda fountain spigot dates to the early 1800s. Acid phosphate drinks were developed decades later as pharmacists mixed tonics for customers who sought cures for ailments. As soda fountain manufacturing and efficiency improved, so did the recipes and flavors. The drinks were given names like Green River or Black Cow.

Food menus were added, and customers ate while waiting for prescriptions to be filled.

In Oregon, the Grants Pass Pharmacy has served phosphate drinks since opening in 1933. Those were the years when soda-fountain pharmacies skyrocketed; under Prohibition, the manufacture and sale of alcohol was banned from 1920 to 1933.

Pharmacist-owner Michele Belcher was a soda jerk starting in middle school after her parents bought the Grants Pass Pharmacy from the original owner in 1973. Part of the challenge, she said, is updating old equipment while preserving some of the character of the original soda fountain.

“Many times people will make the effort to come back and touch base with me or leave a note that they appreciated that it was still here in our community,” Belcher said.

By the late 1950s, pharmacists were reviewing their business models to make the most of tight spaces, including replacing the soda fountain with shelves stocked with home staples. Mom-and-pop drug stores eventually couldn’t keep up with tightening government regulations or competition from mall food courts, chain pharmacies and fast-food restaurants.

Some stayed open but closed either the pharmacy or soda fountain sides. Others morphed into side businesses such as gift shops and ice cream parlors.

The past decade has been especially rough. The Highland Park Soda Fountain in Dallas, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2012, shut down in 2018. The Central Drug Store in Bessemer City, North Carolina, open 94 years, closed in 2021. Borroum’s Drug Store in Corinth, Mississippi, also closed its pharmacy that year after more than 150 years in business, but keeps its soda fountain going.

Now, a new generation of owners is emerging — literally out of the ashes in the case of the Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain in Knoxville, Tennessee. It opened in 2016 in a century-old building that had seen two devastating fires.

The Phoenix “is not about resurrecting your grandfather’s neighborhood pharmacy; it is about reintroducing the attitude of it,” its website says.

Also in 2016, Rhode Island pharmacist Christina Procaccianti founded the Green Line Apothecary, a full-service pharmacy and soda fountain in two locations.

At Griffith & Feil, in West Virginia, Ric Griffith, 74, is proud of his collection of 41 presidential signatures and other memorabilia and is always ready to explain them on cue.

What he can’t share are memories of the soda fountain as a child. His father removed it in 1957. Griffith reinstalled one in 2004 after three years of painstaking prep work. “I always yearned for that myself,” he said.

After the reopening, Griffith recalled, a man sitting in a booth with his granddaughter was sharing stories of his youth. Decades before, the man said, he would arrive in the same booths after school and order a cherry Coke. Griffith listened to the conversation, “and the look on his granddaughter’s face was wonderful,” he said. “She’d never thought of her grandfather as ever having been young. He was always her grandfather.”

It solidified Griffith’s hope that people can still partake in what once was a common tradition in little towns across America: sharing meals and stories rather than choosing the easy route of a fast-food drive-thru.

“And so when we preserve history, we’re not just preserving actifacts,” Griffith said. “We’re preserving a style of living, a way of interacting. That soda fountain has blessed me in many ways.”

United States News

FILE - This 2022 photo provided by Richard Blodgett shows his son, Jakob. Blodgett was arrested in ...

Associated Press

Arizona boy hospitalized twice before death in state care

A 9-year-old boy who died last year while in the care of Arizona’s child welfare agency was hospitalized twice for a life-threatening diabetes complication in the weeks leading up to his death, according to an autopsy report released this month. The state took Jakob Blodgett into its custody on Dec. 9 after his father, Richard […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions

The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.

8 hours ago

A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Fou...

Associated Press

Police: Maine man fired randomly on highway after killing 4

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway, state police said, the latest in a string of mass shootings across the country that have shaken communities large and small. The shootings in Maine began in the small town of Bowdoin, […]

8 hours ago

Former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, Martin Haugh, gives an interv...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

8 hours ago

Martin Haugh, a former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, holds a subpo...

Associated Press

Charges put focus on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ handling of abuse

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah’s Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation’s most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith. The sets of charges filed in October and February have fueled speculation the jury may […]

8 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Long after heyday, soda fountain pharmacies still got fizz