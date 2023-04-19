Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Panel: Seattle police should apologize for protest violence

Apr 18, 2023, 7:31 PM

FILE - Police pepper spray Black Lives Matter protesters near Seattle Central Community College on ...

FILE - Police pepper spray Black Lives Matter protesters near Seattle Central Community College on July 25, 2020, in Seattle. The Seattle Police Department should “offer a sincere, public apology” for its violent response to people demonstrating after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a panel of police, citizens and accountability experts has concluded in a final review and report released Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department should “offer a sincere, public apology” for its violent response to people demonstrating after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a panel of officers, citizens and accountability experts concluded in a report released Tuesday.

In its fourth and final review of the Seattle police response to the months of reported. Police also , according to the report.

Panelists — who included community members, police accountability proponents, and police officers and commanders — also acknowledged the “longstanding trauma and fear” many have of law enforcement as a result of racism and discrimination within the department.

The police actions that caused the protests, as well as the inability of the police department and the city “to immediately craft particularized responses to the needs of peaceful protesters while addressing threats to public order and safety,” have had “deep and lasting” effects, Seattle Inspector General Lisa Judge said.

A public apology from the police department would be a significant step in building trust between police and Seattle communities, the report said.

In response, the department referred to a 2021 public letter from Chief Adrian Diaz, who said he was “deeply sorry” to those who had lost trust in police or were hurting. He also apologized “to members of the community and the department alike who bear the physical and emotional scars” of the 2020 protests.

“Reform means that we accept the responsibility that is ours to bear, we learn from our experience, and we consistently strive to do better,” Diaz wrote.

As for the panel’s fourth round of recommendations on tactics, accountability, communication, leadership and rebuilding community trust, the department said it has already adopted many of them. Officials did not provide any specific examples.

The department also wrote that they’re looking forward to discussions with city partners to be better prepared to facilitate these types of events in the future.

The final review focused on Seattle police response to one protest in July and two in September 2020.

On July 25, “panelists identified what appeared to be a ‘wholesale use of force’ against the crowd, despite the protest being largely peaceful,” the report concluded. The protest, involving more than 5,000 people, was over then-President Donald Trump’s announcement that he intended to send federal agents to Seattle.

At a Sept. 7 march and protest outside the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters, officers charged at protesters, using their bicycles, pepper spray and “blast balls” to shove protesters back onto themselves, creating a crush.

During a Sept. 23 march of about 200 people — sparked by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict officers for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor — one officer was struck with a bat while another officer rolled his bicycle over a protester’s head.

The panel acknowledged that after weeks of protests, officers were exhausted, stressed and on the defensive, all of which added to tension on the streets, the report said.

Police were receiving some inaccurate or overblown intelligence reports from sources ranging from undercover officers to the Department of Homeland Security that emphasized the existence of so-called black bloc protesters intent on violence, according to the panel.

The panel also criticized officers’ apparently intentional targeting of journalists and civil rights observers during some of the protests.

In all, the panel made 139 recommendations to the department and city officials “intended to prevent such events from happening again.”

“SPD must truly protect and serve the community in ways that are just, fair and supportive,” the report concludes.

United States News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robins...

Associated Press

Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Garland scored 15 points in the second quarter, when […]

20 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday.

20 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

Court tosses Berkeley gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves. […]

20 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee awarded final passage Tuesday to a proposal that would further protect gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits. The Senate’s 19-9 vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers […]

20 hours ago

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Panel: Seattle police should apologize for protest violence