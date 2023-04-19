Close
ARIZONA NEWS

California man indicted in Arizona meth smuggling case

Apr 19, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A California man was indicted last week on two counts of importing over 100 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico and into Arizona, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege David Daniel Gallegos of Pomona, 21, smuggled 100 pounds of packages that tested positive for methamphetamine through the San Luis Port of Entry on March 14, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

The 103 packages were found hidden in the vehicle’s doors, rear quarter panel and center console, the release said.

If convicted, Gallegos could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

The Homeland Security Investigations, Yuma Office, is investigating the case.

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Capitol Building)...

