Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

Apr 18, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee awarded final passage Tuesday to a proposal that would further protect gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits.

The Senate’s 19-9 vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers saying their GOP counterparts are trying to shield gun companies just weeks after the Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

The final vote came as Lee’s administration was still trying to drum up enough support among lawmakers in his party to pass legislation to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. The fate of that kind of measure remains uncertain.

Lawmakers are hurrying to finish a legislative session as soon as this week while receiving national scrutiny over the expulsion of two young Black lawmakers — who are now reinstated — over a House floor gun control protest. Students, parents and others have also applied pressure for weeks to pass gun safety measures.

Democratic Sen. London Lamar, a Memphis lawmaker, said it’s “disrespectful timing” to push through protections for gun companies while people continue to march at the Capitol for gun control changes. The civil liabilities bill passed just ahead of a protest in which people formed a human chain through Nashville to the Capitol in support of gun control measures.

“I am challenging you not to pass this bill because we need to do more to protect citizens from gun violence than the people making the guns that people can use to kill more people,” Lamar had said.

In the demonstration, scores of people gathered in the late afternoon along a three-mile route from the children’s hospital at Vanderbilt University, where victims of the school shooting were taken, to the state Capitol, some with arms outstretched and hands clasped, and others linked arm in arm. The demonstration stretched from sidewalks near campus to a plaza outside the Capitol where many held signs with messages such as, “I’m A Voice for Gun Safety.”

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joey Hensley from Hohenwald, said his legislation doesn’t prevent any other proposal from passing. The bill passed the House ahead of the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School.

“This is just to try to help businesses in this state that have chosen to come here, to give them a little civil liability,” Hensley said.

The Tennessee bill spells out a half-dozen situations in which gun and ammo companies could be held civilly liable in Tennessee state courts, exempting others.

Three Republicans voted against the legislation, including Sen. Art Swann of Maryville, who said “gun-makers have encouraged the environment we’ve got right now.”

“They’re accountable for it, and we need to hold them to it,” Swann said.

The firearm industry remains largely shielded from liability under federal law. Seventeen states do not have special immunity for the gun industry, and Tennessee is already not among them, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group.

Last year, Remington, the company that made the rifle used in the the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, settled with the families of those killed in the shooting for $73 million. The families had accused the company of targeting younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games.

And in February, families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer, Lucky Gunner, that was accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people. The owner of the company, Jordan Mollenhour, sits on the Tennessee State Board of Education. The company was accused of failing to verify Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ age — he was 17, at the time — when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition on two occasions before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

“There are people that we should be going out of way to protect this week,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville said. “And we’ve been receiving emails and calls, people are holding up signs, telling us to go out of our way to help those people. Not one of those signs says to protect the gun manufacturers.”

United States News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

Court tosses Berkeley gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities […]

18 hours ago

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died in a taxi of an overdose last April after leaving a bar in Manhattan with a group of men. Relatives grew suspicious when they discovered money missing from his bank account. A month later, John Umberger was found dead in a townhouse after leaving […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting