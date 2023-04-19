Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona inmate sentenced to death for the 2nd time in cellmate’s murder

Apr 18, 2023, 7:00 PM

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to death for the second time in the 2010 murder of his prison cellmate, who was castrated and had his throat slit.

In the first Arizona capital case to be brought back for a do-over since twin U.S. Supreme Court rulings earlier this year, a Maricopa County Superior Court jury deliberated for about one hour Monday before upholding Jasper Rushing’s sentence.

Judge Michael Kemp, who sentenced Rushing the first time in the murder of 40-year-old Shannon Palmer, told jurors they had to decide if there was any evidence presented during last week’s new sentencing phase that warranted leniency toward Rushing.

The Arizona Republic reported Rushing didn’t present any evidence of that kind to the courtroom.

Rushing being found guilty of first-degree murder in Palmer’s death could not play a roll in the jury’s sentencing decision, according to the newspaper. Rushing, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder and first sentenced to death in 2015.

Prosecutors said Rushing put a softcover book inside a sock and bludgeoned Palmer at the Lewis Prison Complex in Buckeye, then slit the victim’s throat multiple times and cut off his penis with a razor blade.

Rushing was convicted of theft and drug possession, as well as the 2001 murder of his former stepfather, for which at the time of Palmer’s murder he was serving life with the possibility of release after 25 years.

Rushing was the last of four capital defendants whose cases went back to Maricopa County because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Earlier this year, the high court upheld for a third time that Arizona was ignoring the 30-year legal precedent that gives defendants the right to tell juries that if they were sentenced to life, they would not be eligible for release.

Rushing’s case now goes to the Arizona Supreme Court for an automatic appeal. As of Tuesday, there were 109 inmates on the state’s death row.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Transgender girls go to court over Arizona school sports ban

The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a year-old state law banning trans girls from participating in school sports.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sets record for most vetoes in single legislative session

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a record amount of bills in a legislative session after rejecting 11 more on Tuesday.

19 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes 2 bills she says don’t solve gun violence problems

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday vetoed two Republican-backed, school-related weapon bills she says don't solve gun violence problems.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Boy George and Culture Club)...

KTAR.com

Boy George and Culture Club to bring tour to Phoenix in summer

Boy George and Culture Club will be tumbling into Phoenix this summer with some famous friends, the British band announced Tuesday.

19 hours ago

(Glendale Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale roadway

Nobody was injured Tuesday morning when a small plane made an emergency landing on a West Valley road, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Ford F-150 truck stolen in Peoria...

KTAR.com

Men posing as gas company workers assault Peoria resident, steal truck

Two men posing as gas company employees broke into a Peoria home, assaulted a resident and stole his pickup truck Monday morning, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Arizona inmate sentenced to death for the 2nd time in cellmate’s murder