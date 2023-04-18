Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men

Apr 18, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died in a taxi of an overdose last April after leaving a bar in Manhattan with a group of men. Relatives grew suspicious when they discovered money missing from his bank account.

A month later, John Umberger was found dead in a townhouse after leaving a nightclub so incapacitated that he had to be helped by several companions, police say.

Umberger’s family suspected foul play, doubting that the 33-year-old political consultant visiting New York City from Washington, D.C., would have purposely taken a lethal dose of drugs. Suspicions heightened when his bank account, too, appeared to have been drained.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday names five men in connection to the drugging deaths of Ramirez and Umberger as part of a criminal operation to steal money. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the group targeted men at bars and clubs — befriending them and then plying them with potent and dangerous drugs. When their victims became incapacitated, they were robbed of their wallets and cellphones, which were used to make purchases and digitally siphon money from their bank accounts.

The medical examiner’s office last month ruled both deaths were the result of “drug-facilitated thefts” and homicides. Lab tests showed both men had fentanyl, cocaine and lidocaine, among other substances, in their systems when they died.

“There were numerous victims in this pattern of crimes,” said NY Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a Tuesday news conference announcing the arrest of five suspects wanted in connection with the operation that led to the men’s deaths.

“They were targeted for robberies, and many of the victims are from our LGBTQIA-plus community,” Sewell said.

The grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charged Jayqwan Hamilton, 35; Robert Demaio, 34; Jacob Barroso, 29; Andre Butts, 27; and Shane Hoskins, 30, for robbery and conspiracy to commit the robberies. All were charged with identity theft and grand larceny.

Hamilton and Demaio were charged with two counts of murder, while Barroso was charged with one murder count.

A sixth defendant, Eddie Ashley, who had been previously arrested, was separately indicted in connection with a single robbery incident.

“Their motive, we allege, was simple: To make money,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“They approached people, leaving bars and nightclubs late at night, engaged them in conversation and offered them illicit and dangerous substances,” Bragg said. “The defendants use these substances as weapons to incapacitate their victims, giving them an opportunity to steal their phones and credit cards in the subsequent hours and days after each incident.”

The alleged crimes did not appear to specifically target gay men, Bragg said. However, the neighborhood where the criminal enterprise focused attacks has a high concentration of LGBTQ+ residents.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said he recognized the heightened anxiety being felt by some of the city’s residents.

“We want to send a message to our LGBT community that we understood the trauma that you experienced during this time,” he said, adding that authorities will “investigate any potentiality of a hate-crime component to this.”

Police say they have identified at least five killings, including Umberger and Ramirez, attributed to different groups that while using similar tactics, seemed to be operating independently.

Not all victims were gay men, officials said.

In March 2022, Nurbu Sherpa, a 29-year-old chef, was found dead on the sidewalk after leaving a bar where he had been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The Manhattan district attorney said at least one suspect has been charged in Sherpa’s killing and that of Ardijan Berisha, 26, who had passed out on a sidewalk with a friend in July after drinking at a bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Other men have since come forward with stories about being drugged by strangers and waking up to find money gone. Police urged others to report similar incidents.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators have looked into 17 similar incidents between September 2021 and August 2022, when men were befriended in bars or nightclubs and offered narcotics or marijuana.

United States News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

Court tosses Berkeley gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee awarded final passage Tuesday to a proposal that would further protect gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits. The Senate’s 19-9 vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers […]

18 hours ago

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men