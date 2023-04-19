PHOENIX — Sports bar chain Twin Peaks opened its fifth Valley location in north Phoenix earlier this week.

The latest sports lodge is located next to the Deer Valley Town Center near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Interstate 17, according to a press release.

The Twin Peaks location opened Monday exclusively serving dinner and will open for lunch beginning Saturday at 11 a.m.

There will be more than 100 flat screen TVs, 32 beers on tap, patio seating with a firepit and a “Peak Easy” room that can be reserved for business meetings or gatherings.

“Arizona may be growing, but the weather isn’t changing so with our scratch-made food, ice-cold beer and impeccable service from the Twin Peaks Girls, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better place to watch a game or hang out with friends indoors,” Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel said in the release.

Other Twin Peaks locations in the Valley are in Tempe, Glendale and Scottsdale.

