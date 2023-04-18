Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kentucky gov candidate backs some Medicaid work requirements

Apr 18, 2023, 2:06 PM

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, from left, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Somers...

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, from left, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles participate in a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Paducah, Ky. (Dave Thompson/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dave Thompson/The Paducah Sun via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Republican gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that he supports creating a work requirement for some able-bodied Kentucky adults receiving Medicaid health coverage, reigniting a contentious issue from the state’s governor’s race four years ago.

At a GOP candidates’ forum in Paducah, Cameron pledged that if elected governor in November, he’d request federal permission to impose work rules for some Medicaid recipients. He’s seeking to reinstate a requirement that has run into resistance from the courts and President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Medicaid should not be a program that people stay on for the remainder of their life, especially if they can work. It needs to be transitory, so that we can save it for other folks that actually need it,” Cameron said.

Medicaid became a flash point during the state’s 2019 gubernatorial campaign — won by Democrat Andy Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term this year.

After taking office, Beshear rescinded efforts by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to set work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid coverage. At the time, Beshear referred to his action as the “moral, faith-driven thing to do.”

Medicaid is a joint federal and state health care program for poor and disabled people. Advocates have said work requirements would become one more hoop for low-income people to jump through, and many could be denied coverage because of technicalities and challenging new paperwork.

The Trump-era plan by Bevin would have required that affected recipients either work, study, volunteer or perform other “community engagement” activities to qualify for Medicaid. A federal judge blocked the requirements before they took effect, but Bevin’s administration had appealed. Beshear said his action ended Kentucky’s involvement in the litigation.

Beshear said the plan would have stripped coverage for about 100,000 Kentuckians. Bevin’s administration estimated the work-related changes would have saved taxpayers more than $300 million over five years and said it would have encouraged people to be healthier.

On Tuesday, Cameron didn’t provide details about what his proposed waiver would entail, but said that work requirements would improve workforce participation. He brought it up twice during the hourlong forum attended by three other GOP candidates for governor — Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft, who is also running, did not attend the event in western Kentucky.

Twelve candidates in all are competing for the state’s Republican nomination for governor in the May 16 primary. The Kentucky campaign is drawing national attention to see if Beshear, who has received consistently high voter approval ratings, can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending state.

Kentucky is among a number of states across the country where efforts to mandate work requirements for Medicaid recipients are underway, including South Dakota and Georgia.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said her state will ask the federal government to allow it to require people on its expanded Medicaid program to work.

Unlike the previous requirement, Sanders said, the latest proposal won’t cut off coverage to people who don’t comply. Instead, it will move them from the private insurance used for Arkansas’ expansion to the traditional fee-for-service Medicaid program.

A federal judge in 2019 blocked a work requirement for the Arkansas program advocated by Sanders’ predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has Georgia’s plan to partially expand Medicaid with a work requirement.

United States News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The city of Berkeley, Calif., will likely appe...

Associated Press

Court tosses Berkeley gas ban, but wider impact is unclear

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley, California became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecast...

Associated Press

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff. Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee moves to shield gun firms after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly school shooting last month, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee awarded final passage Tuesday to a proposal that would further protect gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits. The Senate’s 19-9 vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers […]

18 hours ago

This image released by the Washington County, N.Y., Sheriff, shows Kevin Monahan, 65, who was arres...

Associated Press

Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

When Kaylin Gillis and her friends took a wrong turn into an upstate New York driveway last weekend, they couldn’t have known the property was owned by a man who, according to a neighbor, had grown increasingly bitter over the years at people driving onto his land by mistake. This time, the error proved fatal. […]

18 hours ago

FILE - JPMorgan Chase & Company Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies at a Senate Banking Committe...

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and women, a federal judge said Tuesday. During a telephone conference with lawyers, Judge Jed […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Kentucky gov candidate backs some Medicaid work requirements