Annual fire bans at Phoenix and Maricopa County parks start May 1

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the city of Phoenix will initiate their annual fire bans for parks and mountain preserves on May 1.

Charcoal grills and wood campfires and fire pits are prohibited while the ban is in effect, but gas and propane grills are allowed in designated areas. Phoenix’s flatland parks are excluded, the city said.

The restrictions usually run through September but could be extended, depending on conditions.

Officials are concerned about an elevated wildfire risk in the coming months after an exceptionally wet winter created an abundance of plant growth.

“As the temperatures begin to rise, this vegetation is drying out and quickly becoming an ideal source for wildfire ignition,” R.J. Cardin, director of the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release.

“Implementing a fire ban limits the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause severe damage to park resources, threaten park visitor safety and pose a danger to homes near many of our parks.”

Here are the Phoenix parks and mountain preserves affected by the fire ban:

Camelback Mountain.

Deem Hills Recreation Area.

Lookout Mountain.

Papago Park.

Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area.

Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

Phoenix Sonoran Preserve.

North Mountain Park.

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area.

South Mountain Park/Preserve.

Here are the Maricopa County regional parks impacted:

Adobe Dam Regional Park.

Buckeye Hills Regional Park.

Cave Creek Regional Park.

Estrella Mountain Regional Park.

Hassayampa River Preserve.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park and Desert Outdoor Center.

McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

San Tan Mountain Regional Park.

Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.

Usery Mountain Regional Park.

White Tank Mountain Regional Park.

