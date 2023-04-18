Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

Apr 18, 2023, 12:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.

The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem, plans to mail its final discs on Sept. 29.

Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service, but it stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part of its business steadily shrank. The DVD service generated $145.7 million in revenue last year, which translated into somewhere between 1.1 million and 1.3 million subscribers, based on the average prices paid by customers.

Shortly before Netflix broke it off from video streaming in 2011, the DVD-by-mail service boasted more than 16 million subscribers. That number has steadily dwindled and the service’s eventual demise became apparent as the idea of waiting for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver entertainment became woefully outdated.

But the DVD-by-mail service still had die-hard fans who continued to subscribe because they treasured finding obscure movies that are aren’t widely available on video streaming. Many subscribers still waxed nostalgic about opening their mailbox and seeing the familiar red-and-white envelopes awaiting them instead of junk mail and a stack of bills.

“Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a blog post about the DVD service’s forthcoming shutdown.

United States News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother charged in a triple murder case took part in a complex conspiracy that included unusual spiritual beliefs and efforts to kill those who stood in the way of her goals. Here, a look at the defendants and the first witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four Americans affiliated with a Black empowerment and political organization have been charged along with three Russians with conspiring to covertly sow discord in U.S. society, spread Russian propaganda and interfere illegally in U.S. elections, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. The U.S. citizens and two Russians were added to […]

13 hours ago

State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, smiles as he responds to questions during an interview at his...

Associated Press

Restored Tennessee Rep. Pearson charts progressive path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — the conversation on gun regulations. Activism had yielded results for years for the son of a preacher and a teacher. At age 15, he prodded a school board to get his Memphis high school more textbooks. After college, he fought a planned oil pipeline through wetlands and poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods […]

13 hours ago

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announces charges against Andrew Lester, Monday, ...

Associated Press

Missouri man surrenders in shooting of teen who knocked on wrong door

Andrew Lester, 84, of Kansas City surrendered a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

13 hours ago

FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond, Minn...

Associated Press

Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment

Federal investigators say BNSF railroad is analyzing a section of fractured rail after last month’s fiery derailment that prompted evacuations in southwest Minnesota, but they didn’t say definitively that the broken rail caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report Tuesday on the March 30 derailment that forced about 800 people […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama officials keep quiet on progress in birthday melee

DADEVILLE, Ala (AP) — Two days after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama — killing four people, including two high school seniors — state police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the party. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service