Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit: Man’s jail death caused by inadequate medical care

Apr 18, 2023, 11:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who died in a jail in Atlanta’s suburbs said his death could have been prevented if he had received proper medical attention for an ulcer that caused internal bleeding.

Deion Strayhon’s family filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc., a private company contracted to provide medical care at the Gwinnett County Jail, as well as several doctors and nurses who treated Strayhon.

The lawsuit filed Friday says Strayhon, 26, repeatedly complained of stomach pain, vomiting, constipation and being unable to eat from March 23, 2021, until he was found dead in his cell on April 16, 2021. None of the doctors or nurses who treated him tried to find the cause of his pain, the lawsuit alleges.

An autopsy showed that Strayhon died from bleeding caused by a large ulcer in his small intestine that “eroded into a blood vessel, causing bleeding into the gastrointestinal tract,” the lawsuit says.

NaphCare did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment submitted through its website. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, which is not named as a defendant, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit was filed by Strayhon’s mother, Sherry Strayhon, and Lakea Mack, Strayhon’s girlfriend and the mother of his daughter who was born shortly after his death.

United States News

FILE - Jason Arnie Owens is shown at his sentencing in Clarksburg, W.Va., in December 2018. Owens w...

Associated Press

No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad’s funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charges won’t be brought against members of a West Virginia task force who fatally shot a pallbearer at his father’s funeral after an investigation found the fugitive was reaching for a concealed weapon, a special prosecutor said Tuesday. Grant County Prosecutor John Ours said in a telephone interview that he reviewed […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks before President Joe Biden at the Finishing Trades Ins...

Associated Press

States restrict ‘tranq,’ animal sedative linked to overdoses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — States are increasingly looking to restrict access to an animal tranquilizer showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths. Pennsylvania’s governor said Tuesday that his administration will add xylazine (pronounced ZAI’-luh-zeen) to the state’s list of controlled substances, tightening regulations on the […]

12 hours ago

Republican state Sen. Travis Holdman speaks before the Indiana state Senate at the Indiana Statehou...

Associated Press

Indiana Senate approves handgun training fund for teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Senators advanced a bill Tuesday that would make state funding available for teachers seeking firearms training, a move critics have said could increase the number of guns in school to the detriment of students. The 42-8 vote comes after this past weekend’s of a mass shooting in the city at […]

12 hours ago

FILE- New York Police Officers with the Transit Bureau Anti Terrorism Unit board a train at the Can...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: NYC crime is not worst ever, despite claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Following Monday’s congressional hearing on violent crime in New York City, claims spread across social media that the bad old days are back in the nation’s largest city. Conservatives and other users widely shared a video clip of New York City Councilman Robert Holden, who testified at the special hearing in […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Gunfire on Maine highway linked to 4 bodies in home

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Gunfire that erupted on busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, state police said Tuesday. Three people were injured in the shooting that followed on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. […]

12 hours ago

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announces charges against Andrew Lester, Monday, ...

Associated Press

Ralph Yarl’s mom: ‘Buckets of tears,’ but he’s coping well

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying “buckets of tears” as he comes to grips with what happened to him. Meanwhile, the 84-year-old man charged in […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Lawsuit: Man’s jail death caused by inadequate medical care